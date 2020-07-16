UFC Fight Night: Kattar vs Ige Fighter Salaries & Incentive Pay

Jimmie Rivera won a tough battle with Cody Stamann last night on UFC Fight Island, and was the top earner at UFC Fight Night: Kattar vs Ige.

Before we go any further, we should note that most international athletic commissions don’t release fighter pay info, so none of the following salary data for the event is official. However, you can get a fairly accurate picture of a fighter’s pay based on official purse info released from past fights. So, based on that info, here is the estimated pay breakdown for the 22 fighters that traded blows at the event. But please remember – this is only an estimate, not official info.

(click on fighter’s name to see career UFC earnings)

Jimmie Rivera: $141,000 ($68,000 to show, $68,000 win bonus, $5,000 fight week incentive pay)

Calvin Kattar: $115,000 ($55,000 to show, $55,000 win bonus, $5,000 fight week incentive pay)

Mounir Lazeez: $78,300 ($10,000 to show, $10,000 win bonus, $4,800 from Alhassan for missing weight, $50,000 Fight of the Night bonus, $3,500 fight week incentive pay)

Lerone Murphy: $73,500 ($10,000 to show, $10,000 win bonus, $50,000 Performance of the Night bonus, $3,500 fight week incentive pay)

Khamzat Chimaev: $73,500 ($10,000 to show, $10,000 win bonus, $50,000 Performance of the Night bonus, $3,500 fight week incentive pay)

Modestas Bukauskas: $73,500 ($10,000 to show, $10,000 win bonus, $50,000 Performance of the Night bonus, $3,500 fight week incentive pay)

Tim Elliott: $72,000 ($31,000 to show, $31,000 win bonus, $10,000 fight week incentive pay)

Dan Ige: $60,000 ($55,000 to show, $5,000 fight week incentive pay)

Cody Stamann: $44,000 ($39,000 to show, $5,000 fight week incentive pay)

Jared Gordon: $43,400 ($18,000 to show, $18,000 win bonus, $2,400 from Fishgold for missing weight, $5,000 fight week incentive pay)

Jack Shore: $27,500 ($12,000 to show, $12,000 win bonus, $3,500 fight week incentive pay)

Molly McCann: $26,000 ($22,000 to show, $4,000 fight week incentive pay)

Ricardo Ramos: $25,000 ($20,000 to show, $5,000 fight week incentive pay)

Abdul Razak Alhassan: $24,200 ($24,000 to show, $4,800 fine for missing weight, $5,000 fight week incentive pay)

Taila Santos: $23,500 ($10,000 to show, $10,000 win bonus, $3,500 fight week incentive pay)

Liana Jojua: $23,500 ($10,000 to show, $10,000 win bonus, $3,500 fight week incentive pay)

Ryan Benoit: $22,000 ($17,000 to show, $5,000 fight week incentive pay)

John Phillips: $16,000 ($12,000 to show, $4,000 fight week incentive pay)

Chris Fishgold: $13,600 ($12,000 to show, $2,400 fine for missing weight, $4,000 fight week incentive pay)

Andreas Michailidis: $13,500 ($10,000 to show, $3,500 fight week incentive pay)

Diana Belbita: $13,500 ($10,000 to show, $3,500 fight week incentive pay)

Aaron Phillips: $13,500 ($10,000 to show, $3,500 fight week incentive pay)