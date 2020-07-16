Your Weekend in Combat Sports

As always, programming is listed in EST

Live fights are in BOLD.

Premiere programming is in ITALICS.

MMA programming is in ORANGE.

Boxing programming is in RED.

Kickboxing/Muay Thai/Karate programming is in BLUE.

Wrestling/Jiu Jitsu/Grappling programming is in PURPLE.

Misc./Combination combat sports programming is in GREEN.

Friday July 17

12:00pm: UFC Fight Night Pre-Show (ESPN+)

5:00pm: UFC Live: Benavidez vs. Figueiredo (ESPN2)

7:00pm: Fight To Win 147 (FloGrappling)

8:00pm: Grachan: Greatest Fights of All Time: Part 3 ($4.99 Fite.tv)

9:00pm: Legacy Fighting Alliance 85 (UFC Fight Pass)

10:00pm: Best of Combate Americas (AXS)

10:30pm: 2020 Spyder Invitational BJJ Championship: Road to Black 65kg (FloGrappling)

Saturday July 18

3:00am: Yod Muay Thai Onesongchai 11 ($9.99 EliteBoxing.tv)

3:00pm: Agit Kabayel vs. Evgenios Lazaridis/Peter Kadiru vs. Ruben Wolf (ESPN+)

3:00pm: Let Battle Commence: Harrison vs. Peers ($4.99 Fite.tv)

4:00pm: NFC 125 (FloCombat)

5:00pm: UFC Fight Night Prelims (ESPN)

7:00pm: Global Legion Fighting Championship 14 ($19.99 Fite.tv)

8:00pm: UFC Fight Night: Benavidez vs. Figueiredo (ESPN+)

8:00pm: Saturday Fight Live: Ortiz Jr. vs. Orozco (DAZN)

10:30pm: UFC Fight Night Post-Fight Show (ESPN+)

10:00pm: Lux Fight League 9 (UFC Fight Pass)

11:15pm: UFC Fight Night Post-Fight Press Conference (UFC Fight Pass)

Sunday July 19

5:00am: RISE 140 (Abema TV)

12:00pm: XFN 29 (FloCombat)

8:00pm: Eddie Bravo’s Jiu-Jitsu Overtime: The Featherweights (UFC Fight Pass)

Top-10 Viewing Options: Getting in all the live sports I can before the inevitable second shutdown!

1. UFC Fight Night: Benavidez vs. Figueiredo: Joe B and Figs run it back again after a knockout win by Figueiredo last time they tussled for vacant flyweight gold. Hopefully this time Deiveson makes weight.

2. Legacy Fighting Alliance 85: Really good to see LFA back on their feet and putting out shows again. Friday nights weren’t the same without them.

3. Eddie Bravo’s Jiu-Jitsu Overtime: The Featherweights: Bravo’s just going to keep creating BJJ promotions until you stop him.

4. Fight To Win 147: We’ve got a title fight, we’ve got an awesome superfight, I’m happy.

5. Agit Kabayel vs. Evgenios Lazaridis/Peter Kadiru vs. Ruben Wolf: It may not be primetime, and it might be a middling German card, but it’s still weekend boxing!

6. Lux Fight League 9: Mexico is still a very raw and untapped market for MMA. Lots and lots of fight fans beneath the border.

7. RISE 140: Your best, and only, kickboxing option of the weekend.

8. Saturday Fight Live: Ortiz Jr. vs. Orozco: SFL is back and none too soon. In case you forgot, this is a DAZN series where fighters re-watch some of their most famous bouts and comment in real-time.

9. Best of Combate Americas: I swear, these are still premieres. They have to be down to the Best of Wrist-Taping at this point.

10. UFC Fight Night Post-Fight Show: Will Benavidez finally, at long last, be a UFC champion? Will Figueiredo complete his bulldozing? Will he make goddamned weight?

4×5: Every week, UCS’s Luke Irwin will list his Top-5 bouts in each of the four major different combat sports that he’s looking forward to the most, regardless of any conventional criteria, merit, or logic.

KICKBOXING/MUAY THAI

5. 55kg Bout: Jin Mandokoro vs. Kazuki Osaki [RISE 140]

4. 47.3kg Bout: Momi vs. Yunoka Yamamoto [RISE 140]

3. 50kg Bout: Hinata Terayama vs. Sasori [RISE 140]

2. 72kg Bout: Beynoah vs. Tsukura Midorikawa [RISE 140]

1. 60.5kg Bout: Masahide Kudo vs. Ryo Takahashi [RISE 140]

BOXING

5. Vacant UBF European Super Middleweight Championship: Arben Shemallari (7-0) vs. Istvan Zeller (38-29)

4. Women’s Featherweight Bout: Edina Kiss (15-12) vs. Nina Meinke (9-2)

3. Light Heavyweight Bout: Bosko Misic (20-12) vs. Shefat Isufi (29-4-2)

2. Heavyweight Bout: Peter Kadiru (7-0) vs. Ruben Wolf (5-0)

1. Vacant WBA Continental Heavyweight Championship: Agit Kabayel (19-0) vs. Evgenios Lazaridis (16-2)

MMA

5. Lightweight Bout: Joel Alvarez (16-2) vs. Joseph Duffy (16-4) [UFC Fight Night: Benavidez vs. Figueiredo II]

4. Flyweight Bout: Alexandre Pantoja (22-4) vs. Askar Askarov (11-0-1) [UFC Fight Night: Benavidez vs. Figueiredo II]

3. Lightweight Bout: Marc Diakiese (14-3) vs. Rafael Fiziev (7-1) [UFC Fight Night: Benavidez vs. Figueiredo II]

2. Middleweight Bout: Kelvin Gastelum (15-5) vs. Jack Hermansson (20-5) [UFC Fight Night: Benavidez vs. Figueiredo II]

1. Vacant UFC Flyweight Championship: Deiveson Figueiredo (18-1) vs. Joseph Benavidez (28-6) [UFC Fight Night: Benavidez vs. Figueiredo II]

GRAPPLING/WRESTLING

5. 165lb Black Belt No-Gi Bout: Chris Orozco vs. Christopher Hargett [Fight To Win 147]

4. 175lb Black Belt No-Gi Bout: Aaron Wilson vs. John Combs [Fight To Win 147]

3. Fight To Win Black Belt Middleweight Championship: Jonatha Alves vs. Manual Ribamar [Fight To Win 147]

2. Heavyweight Black Belt Bout: Helton Jose Jr. vs. Rafael Lovato [Fight To Win 147]

1. Featherweight Tournament [Eddie Bravo’s Jiu-Jitsu Overtime]

Bold, Yet Probably Fruitless Predictions: A man who took a big loss last weekend believes fully in the curse of Fight Island!

Best Fight of the Weekend: Deiveson Figueiredo vs. Joseph Benavidez

Most Underrated Fight of the Weekend: Masahide Kudo vs. Ryo Takahashi

If My Life Depended on One Pick: Agit Kabayel over Evgenios Lazaridis

Best Card Top-to-Bottom: UFC Fight Night: Benavidez vs. Figueiredo

Upset of the Week: Jack Hermansson over Kelvin Gastelum

Most Disappointing Fight of the Weekend: Kelvin Gastelum vs. Jack Hermansson