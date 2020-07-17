Caleb Jones Confirms Positive COVID-19 Test

For anyone wondering why Caleb Jones hadn’t been on the ice before Monday, and why he was skating with a small group until today, there is an answer.

According to Reid Wilkins, Jones arrived in Edmonton a couple weeks ago, and tested positive for COVID-19. He self-isolated and was unable to join the team for any activities until Monday, when he was skating in a small group.

He was tested as part of the NHLs strict return to play protocol, and does not know where he contracted the virus. He was a symptomatic at the time of testing and didn’t exhibit any symptoms.

Jones was able to rejoin the main group in camp today.