Fight of the Day: Juan Diaz vs. Juan Manuel Marquez I

By July 17, 2020 8:58 am

By |

 

Date: February 28, 2009
Card: Supremacy
Championship(s): WBA Super, WBO Lightweight Championships (Vacant)
Venue: Toyota Center
Location: Houston, Texas

 

