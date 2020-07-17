James Harden draws criticism by wearing 'Blue Lives Matter' mask

A number of the NBA’s players have spoken out against police brutality and racial injustice over the past few months, but one of the league’s superstars appeared to have a contrarian take.

The “Black Lives Matter” movement has caused a number of players to make a statement on the jersey they plan to wear for games when the season restarts in a few weeks, with a few others even electing not to play at all.

Rockets superstar James Harden, however, appears to feel the opposite. He, in fact, looked to show support for the police, with a symbol that resembled the “thin blue line.” That particular cause is based on a pro-police sentiment.

James Harden is just like the police, he likes to pull up and shoot immediately without thinking pic.twitter.com/uwiJCkQPia — Kermit The Simp (@ImGonnaSimp) July 17, 2020

NBA Twitter had a lot to say about it.

Harden low key a crip, like Michael was. pic.twitter.com/LUs3xQKott — 🧠🥶 (@WeChillAllNight) July 18, 2020

Everyone trynna cancel Harden now lmao 💀💀💀 pic.twitter.com/minQteNSwF — Ahmed 🧸 (@ahmxd_g) July 18, 2020

James Harden backing the blue line. pic.twitter.com/5aOBug5Oii — Fred Vasselman (@Vasselaw) July 18, 2020

Bold message by Harden, but we commend him for speaking his mind. We wonder what his teammates think about it.