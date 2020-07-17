James Harden draws criticism by wearing 'Blue Lives Matter' mask

A number of the NBA’s players have spoken out against police brutality and racial injustice over the past few months, but one of the league’s superstars appeared to have a contrarian take.
The “Black Lives Matter” movement has caused a number of players to make a statement on the jersey they plan to wear for games when the season restarts in a few weeks, with a few others even electing not to play at all.
Rockets superstar James Harden, however, appears to feel the opposite. He, in fact, looked to show support for the police, with a symbol that resembled the “thin blue line.” That particular cause is based on a pro-police sentiment.
NBA Twitter had a lot to say about it.
Bold message by Harden, but we commend him for speaking his mind. We wonder what his teammates think about it.