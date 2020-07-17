Real Madrid wins their 34th La Liga title

For the 34th time, Real Madrid has won La Liga. On Thursday, Real Madrid captured the top Spanish soccer division title with a 2-1 win over Villarreal and a 2-1 Osasuna win over FC Barcelona.

Real Madrid now has a record of 26 wins, three losses and eight draws for 86 points. They have seven more points than second-place FC Barcelona. For Real Madrid to win La Liga for 2019-20 on Thursday, all they needed was either a win over Villarreal or an Osasuna win over FC Barcelona, and surprisingly, they were able to get both results in their favor.

Real Madrid got two goals from their top striker, Karim Benzema of Lyon, France. Benzema scored in the 29th and 77th minutes. His game-winning goal in the 77th minute was on a penalty kick. Benzema now has 21 La Liga goals this season. He is two goals back of FC Barcelona star Lionel Messi, who leads the league with 23 goals.

Despite the loss, it has been a respectable season for Villareal. By being in fifth place in La Liga, they have already qualified for the Europa League Group Stage. With 57 points, they have a record of 17 wins, 14 losses, and six draws.

The Osasuna win over FC Barcelona was surprising because Osasuna is only in 11th place in La Liga. Meanwhile, FC Barcelona is second.

In other La Liga action on Thursday, Atletico Madrid defeated Getafe 2-0 on goals from Marcos Llorente of Madrid, Spain, and Thomas Partey of Krobo Odumasi, Ghana. Atletico Madrid improved to a record of 18 wins, four losses and 15 draws (69 points) and are in third in La Liga. Getafe is in seventh place with 54 points (14 wins, 11 losses, and 12 draws).

There was also a 0-0 tie on Thursday between two teams above .500. The goalless draw came between fourth-place Sevilla and sixth-place Real Sociedad. Sevilla has a record of 18 wins, six losses, and 13 draws for 67 points. Real Sociedad has a record of 16 wins, 14 losses and seven draws for 55 points.