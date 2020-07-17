The Livest Dog at UFC Figueiredo vs Benavidez 2: Brett Johns

Watch live sports and ESPN originals on ESPN+ for only $4.99 a month. Start your 7-day free trial today!

Name: Brett Johns

Opponent: Montel Jackson

Odds: +185 (bet $100 to win $185)

The skewed odds in this one are all too easy to see – you have a hot prospect with a three-fight win streak entering this fight. But while Jackson is the one with all the hype, his best win in the UFC comes to Brian Kelleher. While it is clear that Kelleher is no slouch and is, in fact, as tough as nails, Johns seems to be a decent step up from there.

This step up comes primarily in the grappling department. While Jackson used his strength and huge stature for the division to manhandle Kelleher, Johns has some experience with that type of fighter. In fact, he’s fresh off of submitting the physically-gifted Tony Gravely. He also has a submission win over high-level jiu jitsu black belt, Joe Soto.

Given these facts and the fact that Johns went the distance with both Aljamain Sterling and Pedro Munhoz, this seems like a steep step for Jackson. And that steep step is certainly worth seeing out with the chance to triple your money.

2020 Record: 8–10

Earnings (based on $100 bet/event): $323

Return on Investment: 18%

2018-19 Record: 31-47 (+1.5%)

Shop all things UFC at Amazon!

(The MMA Manifesto is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to amazon.com)