With two games left for each team in the English Premier League, there is currently a tight battle between three teams for two Champions League spots. Chelsea, Leicester City, and Manchester United are all within a single point in the standings.

Chelsea is in third place with 63 points, as they have a record of 19 wins, 11 losses, and six draws. They are followed by Leicester City and Manchester United, who are in a fourth-place tie with 62 points. Leicester City is at 18 wins, 10 losses and eight draws. Manchester United is at 17 wins, eight losses, and 11 draws.

The top four teams from the English Premier League will qualify for the 2020-21 Champions League. Liverpool has won the EPL table this season with 93 points, and they are followed by Manchester City, who has clinched second place with 75 points.

On Thursday, Leicester City beat Sheffield United 2-0 on goals from Ayoze Perez and Demarai Gray. Perez of Maria Jimenez, Spain scored the game-winning goal in the 29th minute, and Gray of Birmingham, England, scored an insurance marker in the 79th minute. For Perez, it was his eighth goal of the season, and for Gray, it was his second goal. Gray previously scored this season in a 2-1 Leicester City win over West Ham on December 28.

Manchester United meanwhile beat Crystal Palace 2-0 on goals from Marcus Rashford of Wythenshawe, England, and Anthony Martial of Massy, France. Despite the win, Manchester United is in a significant battle for a Champions League berth. The fact that they could not play in the Champions League for the fourth time in six years is unprecedented.

This weekend the focus in English soccer is now the FA Cup. On Saturday Arsenal plays Manchester City, and on Sunday, Manchester United plays Chelsea. The winners of this weekend’s semi-finals will play in the FA Cup Final at Wembley Stadium in London on August 1.