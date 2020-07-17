UFC Figueiredo vs Benavidez 2 Prelim Breakout Star: Malcolm Gordon

The Prelim Breakout Star is a once per event article that helps fans get to know those who will be entertaining them from the undercard. The intention of the article is not to bring attention to the most talented fighter on the preliminary card, but rather one that the common fan may have overlooked or underestimated.

Well, we’re halfway through this loaded fight week. If you’re exhausted looking up and down cards for the must-see fights, don’t worry, we have this one for you.

Malcolm Gordon

Nickname – X

Affiliation – Adrenaline Training Center

From – London, Ontario

Height – 5’7″

Weight – 125 lbs (Flyweight)

Record – 12-3 (0-0 UFC)

What makes him impressive

With extremely long limbs for a flyweight, Gordon uses them in all the ways you’d expect. And while his jab is solid and serves it’s purpose, the way he uses his limbs on the mat to chase submissions is the most impressive. The proof is in the pudding for his aggression, with three straight submission stoppages, two being in the first round. It also isn’t if he’s just picking off no-named talent on a regional circuit. His most recent win comes against top Russian flyweight and TUF veteran Yoni Sherbatov by rear naked choke just 92 seconds in.

Why he has been overlooked

The flyweight division has always been overlooked, which is a good reason why you may have never heard the name Malcolm Gordon. However, it also doesn’t help that he has been without a fight for 15 months. This is of no fault of his own. First, his original home for fights, TKO MMA, cancelled their event due to monetary concerns. Then Brave CF, his new home, had to cancel a March fight due to COVID-19. Luckily, he was able to land here on his feet in the UFC for all of the fans to see and enjoy.

What makes this a good match-up

Amir Albazi is also a very aggressive fighter, particularly on the ground. With that being said, he seems to prefer to stand and trade. This fact often leads him to get to the ground on his opponent’s terms. While this works out for him in many cases, it didn’t the last time he faced a high level flyweight in UFC veteran Jose Torres. If Albazi waits for Gordon to make the move to the grappling realm, it’s likely that Albazi will have a tough time winning the fight on scrambles or off of his back.

Prelim Breakout Star Record: 199-87-1 (2 NC) (8 DNF)

