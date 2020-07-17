MMA Manifesto

UFC Performance Based Fighter Rankings: Flyweights: July 17/20

By July 17, 2020 3:00 pm

Jul 16, 2017; Glasgow, Scotland, United Kingdom; Alexandre Pantoja (red gloves) fights Neil Seery (blue gloves) during UFC Fight Night at SSE Hydro. Mandatory Credit: Per Haljestam-USA TODAY Sports

There is constant debate about the “official” UFC fighter rankings, which are based on voting from a panel of journalists.  Such is the case with something as subjective as voting – it’s totally based on voter’s opinion, and biases are bound to seep through, whether intentional or no.  So to try to put a fresh, objective, data-driven spin on rankings, The MMA Manifesto has come up with a performance based ranking system, solely based on how a fighter has performed in the cage.  Next up: The Flyweights.

 

*stipulations: 1) any fighter currently suspended or 2) inactive for at least 12 months (without an upcoming fight scheduled) are excluded from the rankings 

  • Scoring based on a fighter’s past 10 UFC performances (we use a five year time limit, so if they have fought less than 10 times in past five years, only the fights within that time frame are counted)
  • Points based on a fighter’s opponent’s UFC win/loss record (ie strength of schedule – the more successful a vanquished opponent is, the more points awarded), extra points given for finishes, extra points given for title fight wins.  
  • Points are weighed so most recent fights are worth more (ie most recent fight counts the most, 10th most recent fight the least)
  • No points awarded for a loss

 

(first column performance based ranking, second column is last ranking, third column is official UFC ranking from UFC.com)

Stats Last UFC Total
Rank Rank Rank
1 1 1 Deiveson Figueiredo 197.5
2 2 2 Joseph Benavidez 147
3 4 4 Alexandre Pantoja 109.5
4 5 3 Brandon Moreno 106.5
5 7 5 Alex Perez 96.5
6 3 6 Jussier Formiga 95
7 6 10 Matt Schnell 80
8 8 Ryan Benoit 32
9 9 13 Tim Elliott 28
10 11 8 Kai Kara-France 15.5
11 13 12 Raulian Paiva 14
12 12 9 Rogerio Bontorin 13
13 NR 14 Jordan Espinosa 8.5
14 14 7 Askar Askarov 5
14 14 11 Brandon Royval 5
14 14 15 David Dvorak 5
14 14 Su Mudaerji 5
18 19 Bruno Silva 0
18 NR Zhalgas Zhumagulov 0

Performance Based Rankings:

Heavyweights
Light Heavyweights
Middleweights
Welterweights
Lightweights
Featherweights
Bantamweights
Women’s Feather/Bantamweights
Women’s Flyweights
Women’s Strawweights
Pound for Pound

 

