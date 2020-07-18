7/18/20 Summer Camp Preview: New York Yankees at New York Mets

It’s been a while, but the New York Mets are set to play a baseball game tonight. The first of two scheduled exhibitions between the Mets and New York Yankees will take place at Citi Field tonight at 7:10 p.m. With Rick Porcello and Michael King set to take the mound it will be interesting to see how these teams approach the games.

Local Coverage:

Television: SNY

Radio: WCBS

New York Mets Lineup:

Here is tonight’s lineup for tonight’s exhibition game. #LGM pic.twitter.com/MWe8PGbYDG — New York Mets (@Mets) July 18, 2020

