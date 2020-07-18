MMA

Adesanya and Costa to finally clash at UFC 253

ufc 243 fighter salaries

Adesanya and Costa to finally clash at UFC 253

MMA

Adesanya and Costa to finally clash at UFC 253

By July 18, 2020 6:26 pm

By |

A middleweight title tilt is scheduled to go down at UFC 253.

Israel Adesanya will defend against Paulo Costa Sept. 19.

MMA, MMA Manifesto

Recent News

From The Web

More Sports

More MMA
Home