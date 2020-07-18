jack hermansson career earnings

MMA Manifesto

Apr 27, 2019; Sunrise, FL, USA; Jacare Souza (red gloves) fights Jack Hermansson (blue gloves) during UFC Fight Night at BB&T Center. Mandatory Credit: Steve Mitchell-USA TODAY Sports

 

UFC fights only, *denotes an estimated purse

Click on event name for full payout for all fighters for that event

UFC Fight Night: Arlovski vs BarnettSept 3/16 – W (Askham) – $22,500 ($10,000 to show, $10,000 win bonus, $2,500 Reebok sponsorship)*

UFC Fight Night: Bader vs Nogueira 2 – Nov 19/16 – L (Ferreira) – $14,500 ($12,000 to show, $2,500 Reebok sponsorship)*

UFC Fight Night: Gustafsson vs Teixeira – May 28/17 – W (Nicholson) – $26,500 ($12,000 to show, $12,000 win bonus, $2,500 Reebok sponsorship)*

UFC Fight Night: Pettis vs Moreno – Aug 5/17 – W (Scott) – $30,500 ($14,000 to show, $14,000 win bonus, $2,500 Reebok sponsorship)*

UFC Fight Night: Brunson vs Machida – Oct 28/17 – L (Santos) – $21,500 ($19,000 to show, $2,500 Reebok sponsorship)*

UFC 224 – May 12/18 – W (Leites) – $43,000 ($19,000 to show, $19,000 win bonus, $5,000 fight week incentive pay)*

UFC on Fox: Lee vs Iaquinta 2 – Dec 14/18 – W (Meerschaert) – $47,000 ($21,000 to show, $21,000 win bonus, $5,000 fight week incentive pay)

UFC on ESPN: Barboza vs Gaethje – Mar 30/19 – W (Branch) – $117,000 ($31,000 to show, $31,000 win bonus, $50,000 Performance of the Night bonus, $5,000 fight week incentive pay)*

UFC Fight Night: Jacare vs Hermansson – Apr 27/19 – W (Jacare) – $87,000 ($41,000 to show, $41,000 win bonus, $5,000 fight week incentive pay)

UFC Fight Night: Hermansson vs Cannonier – Sept 28/19 – L (Cannonier) – $56,000 ($51,000 to show, $5,000 fight week incentive pay)*

UFC Fight Night: Figueiredo vs Benavidez 2Jul 18/20 – W (Gasetlum) – $112,000 ($51,000 to show, $51,000 win bonus, $10,000 fight week incentive pay)*

 

Total Career Earnings: $577,500

 

