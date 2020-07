Tbe 2020 MLB season will not only be of the truncated variety, but it will also featured a major new rule change.

It was announced by the league that the designated hitter rule will be implemented in the National League, essentially equating to a “universal designated hitter.” Each team will have one, no matter who is playing, and we attempted to make sense of the major adjustment during games.

We’ll miss pitchers stepping up to the plate and giving it their “all.”

[Credit: Will O’Toole]