Russell Wilson joins JJ Watt in expressing how 'concerned' he is about player safety amid coronavirus spread

The NFL season is just around the corner, all of a sudden, and the coronavirus hasn’t gone anywhere.

In fact, it continues to spread at an alarming rate in Florida, Texas, Arizona, South Carolina, and now it’s begun to do so in Ohio as well. All of those states — aside from South Carolina — have at least one NFL team, and it’s going to be difficult to envision players practicing in these states in a way that is safe for them to do so.

Texans defensive end JJ Watt expressed his skepticism over the NFL’s plan, and how it plans to address player safety, even threatening to sit out if need be.

Well, it seems Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson is joining him in that regard, taking to Twitter to share how “concerned” he is over how the league has handled the issue.

I am concerned.

My wife is pregnant.@NFL Training camp is about to start.. And there’s still No Clear Plan on Player Health & Family Safety. 🤷🏾 We want to play football but we also want to protect our loved ones. #WeWantToPlay — Russell Wilson (@DangeRussWilson) July 19, 2020

Rookies will begin reporting to training camp in just two days.