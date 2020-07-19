WWE Extreme Rules: The Horror Show Results And Review: Raw Women's Title Match Ends In Controversy, Braun and Bray Battle In The Swamp, And More

WWE Extreme Rules: The Horror Show took place at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida with PC trainees in attendance. A stacked line up of matches were advertised with Seth Rollins taking on Rey Mysterio in an Eye For An Eye Match, Bayley defending the SmackDown Women’s title against Nikki Cross, A Swamp Match between Braun Strowman and Bray Wyatt, Drew McIntyre defending the WWE Championship against Dolph Ziggler in a stipulation yet to be determined and Asuka defending the Raw Women’s Championship against Sasha Banks.

Cesaro and Nakamura Defeated The New Day In A Tables Match To Become The New SmackDown Tag Team Championship

Review: Solid way as predicted to start off the show especially the finish of it. I hope Cesaro and Nakamura make the tag team division better with their new reign.

Alexa Bliss, Asuka and Kairi Sane gave Nikki Cross motivation for her match with Bayley backstage.

Bayley Defeated Nikki Cross To Retain The SmackDown Women’s Championship

Review: Good match. I thought they did a good job teasing that Nikki could possibly beat Bayley but it was pretty obvious that Bayley was going to retain. This is one of those matches though that would’ve been better if the crowd was there because they would’ve reacted great to the near falls I think.

Bray Wyatt appeared on the Fire Fly Fun House dressed as a vampire, promoting the Swamp Match.

Todd Phillips announced on commentary that Apollo Crews did not pass his physical test to be cleared to compete so the United States title match will not take place.

MVP and Bobby Lashley came down to the ring, pleased with the announcement. MVP declares himself as the new United States Champion.

Seth Rollins Defeated Rey Mysterio In The Eye For An Eye Match

Review: The match was intense but I wasn’t too sure about the finish. I was not expecting Seth to get the win so it seems like this rivalry is going to continue or Dominic rivals with Seth. I don’t know if this rivalry should continue though considering this would’ve been an appropriate way to give Rey his revenge.

Kayla Braxton interviewed Bayley about Rey Mysterio and she felt sorry for Rey at first because she was a fan of Rey’s but then she said Rey ain’t Bayley Dos Straps. Sasha Banks came into the interview saying that she will walk out as the Raw Women’s Champion.

Sasha Banks vs. Asuka Ended In A No Contest

Review: So… Obviously Asuka is still the champion but that finish was a bit ridiculous. The match itself was great but I thought the way they ended it was dumb. Bayley counting the pinfall and them walking out with the title was just not the best way to go. They over thought that finish in my view. I understand that they are going to continue the feud but if that’s the direction they were going then maybe they should’ve just had Asuka lose by DQ after she spit in the referee’s eyes or DQ Sasha when she actually hits Asuka with the title.

Charly Caruso gave an update on Rey Mysterio, saying he is taken to a medical center and he might be able to have his vision in tact.

Dolph Ziggler announced before his match with Drew that the stipulation will be an Extreme Rules Match only for him. Also, if Drew gets disqualified or counted out, he loses the title.

Drew McIntyre Defeated Dolph Ziggler To Retain The WWE Championship

Review: Really good match. The stipulation was a good idea to stack the odds against Drew and the two of them put on a hell of a match. I wish they’d break the announce table when they were using it but other than that, no problem with it whatsoever.

Bray Wyatt Faced Off Against Braun Strowman In The Swamp Match Which Ended With The Return Of The Fiend

Review: This was pretty much what I expected. These cinematic matches are really entertaining. I kind of expected that there wasn’t going to be a real winner in this match even though I did say Bray was going to win.

Overall Review: This show was okay. I thought they were off to a solid start but the night kind of lost momentum once MVP and Bobby Lashley had their segment. I don’t know what’s happening with Apollo Crews and the whole U.S. title situation but to just hand the title over MVP and nothing else happening with that, it was just confusing. The matches were great for what it was but it’s one of those instances where the crowd reactions to them were crucial. They would’ve really helped improve the show as a whole. The Swamp Match was probably the best match of the night and honestly it’s not even close.

Overall Grade: 5/10