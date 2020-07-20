MMA Manifesto

Antonio Rogerio Nogueira Scouting Report

 

Vitals

6’2″ 205 lb (Light Heavyweight)
75″ reach, Southpaw
June 2, 1976

Record

23-9 (UFC: 6-6)

Current Streak

1 straight loss

Training

Third degree belt in Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu
Multiple boxing medals in international competitions

Championships Held

None

 

Strengths

– extremely experienced
– has fought & beat elite fighters
– world class boxer
– also elite jiu-jitsu practitioner
– extremely tough – only been stopped three times in a fight
– knockout power in all limbs
– great striking defense
– very good takedown defense

 

Weaknesses

– very old for a fighter
– lots of wear & tear
– injury prone
– very, very inaccurate striker
– doesn’t land many strikes
– doesn’t land many takedowns either

 

Synopsis

Big Nog’s “little” brother is often overshadowed by his twin, but he’s had an elite career in the cage in his own right.

 

 

 

