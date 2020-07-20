(Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports)
Antonio Rogerio Nogueira Scouting Report
Vitals
6’2″ 205 lb (Light Heavyweight)
75″ reach, Southpaw
June 2, 1976
Record
23-9 (UFC: 6-6)
Current Streak
1 straight loss
Training
Third degree belt in Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu
Multiple boxing medals in international competitions
Championships Held
None
Strengths
– extremely experienced
– has fought & beat elite fighters
– world class boxer
– also elite jiu-jitsu practitioner
– extremely tough – only been stopped three times in a fight
– knockout power in all limbs
– great striking defense
– very good takedown defense
Weaknesses
– very old for a fighter
– lots of wear & tear
– injury prone
– very, very inaccurate striker
– doesn’t land many strikes
– doesn’t land many takedowns either
Synopsis
Big Nog’s “little” brother is often overshadowed by his twin, but he’s had an elite career in the cage in his own right.