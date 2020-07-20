It was a tough weekend for the two Manchester teams in the semi-finals of the 2020 FA Cup. On Saturday, Arsenal defeated Manchester City 2-0, and on Sunday, Chelsea defeated Manchester United 3-1.

Arsenal picked up two goals from Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang of Laval, France. The 31-year-old forward who plays on the Gabon national team, scored the game-winning-goal in the 19th minute, and then scored a key insurance marker in the 71st minute.

Despite the fact it was an ordinary season for Arsenal in the English Premier League, it was a solid one for Aubameyang. His 20 goals in the EPL is the third most this season. The only two players with more EPL goals are striker Jamie Vardy of Sheffield, England, who has scored 23 goals for Leicester City, and Daniel Ings of Winchester, England, who has scored 21 goals for Southampton.

Meanwhile, in the Manchester United game against Chelsea, it was a tough game for ManU goalkeeper David de Gea of Madrid, Spain. De Gea gave up three goals including a weak game-winner from the boot of Mason Mount of Portsmouth, in the first minute of the second half. Chelsea also had another goal from Olivier Giroud of Chambery, France in the 11th minute of extra time in the first half.

This will be the third time that Arsenal and Chelsea will have played against each other in the FA Cup Final. Arsenal beat Chelsea 2-0 at the Millennium Stadium in Wales in 2002, and then Arsenal beat Chelsea again 2-1 in 2017 at Wembley Stadium in London. The 2020 FA Cup Final will be at Wembley Stadium on August 1.

In English Premier League action on Sunday, Tottenham upset Leicester City 3-0. Harry Kane scored twice for Tottenham in the 37th and 40th minutes of play.

Meanwhile, in other English Premier League news, Watford has fired manager Nigel Pearson. Watford is 17th in the English Premier League with a record of eight wins, 18 losses and 10 draws for 34 points.