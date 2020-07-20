Bethe Correia Scouting Report

Vitals

5’5″ 135 lbs (Women’s Bantamweight)

64″ reach, Orthodox

January 22, 1983

Record

11-4-1 (UFC: 5-4-1)

Current Streak

1 straight win

Training

Purple sash in Kung Fu

Blue belt in Brazilian jiu-jitsu

Championships Held

None

Strengths



– ferocious striker

– has some KO power in her hands

– very aggressive fighter

– trash talk can get into opponent’s head

– extremely active striker – lands strikes at a historically high level

– very accurate striker

– greatly outstrikes her opponents

– good striking defense

– solid takedown defense

Weaknesses

– below average reach

– doesn’t finish many fights

– doesn’t look for takedowns or submissions

– can be knocked out

– missed weight horribly in past

Synopsis

Bethe Correia enjoyed a meteoric rise in the UFC, until things took a turn for the worse.