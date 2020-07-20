Carla Esparza Scouting Report - including strengths, weaknesses, martial arts credentials & more. Carla Esparza Scouting Report | The Sports Daily
Carla Esparza Scouting Report

Carla Esparza Scouting Report

Carla Esparza Scouting Report

July 20, 2020

By |

Dec 30, 2017; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Carla Esparza lands a hit against Cynthia Calvillo during UFC 219 at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

 

Carla Esparza Scouting Report

Vitals

5’1″ 115 lbs (Women’s Strawweight)
64″ reach, Orthodox
October 10, 1987

Record

16-6 (UFC: 7-4)

Current Streak

3 straight wins

Training

Brown belt in Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu
Two-time NAIA All-American in wrestling
Medalist in international jiu-jitu competition

Championships Held

Invicta FC Strawweight Champion: 2013 (no title defenses)
UFC Strawweight Champion: 2014-2015 (no successful title defenses)

 

Strengths

– above average reach
– finishes fights
– strong MMA wrestler
– equally capable of submitting an opponent or knocking them out
– very experienced
– has already faced (and beaten) top competition
– very good in scrambles
– physically strong
– throws punches with bad intentions
– relentlessly attacks
– strong ground and pound
– has championship experience
– very tough & durable
– on a roll

 

Weaknesses

– short for her weight class
– can be submitted
– has been taken down & dominated on the mat
– can get too complacent and only counter strike
– can be totally outclassed in the striking department

 

Synopsis

That was a quick title reign for Cookie Monster.  Can she reclaim her throne?

 

