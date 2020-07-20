Discount Sports: 6 Pro Tips for How to Save On Sports Tickets

Every year, more than 150 million people attend sporting events all across the country. They spend over $40 billion to do it.

Would you like to attend an MLB, NFL, NBA, NHL, or MLS game at some point in the near future? Before you snatch up seats for it, you should learn how to save on sports tickets so that you don’t have to spend a small fortune on them.

Take a look at six tips on how to get cheap sports tickets below.

1. Look for Ways to Score Free Sports Tickets

Wouldn’t it be great if you could attend a sporting event for free? It would make it so much more enjoyable for you and whoever else attends the game with you.

It’s not necessarily going to be easy to score free sports tickets. But there are some ways in which you might be able to do it.

You can get your hands on free sports tickets by:

Trying to win tickets through radio contests

Taking advantage of the tickets your company gets for sponsoring a local sports team

Patrolling social media and looking for people giving away tickets that they’re not going to be able to use

You won’t have to worry about figuring out where to buy cheap sport tickets when you’re able to find free ones. It might not be as difficult to track them down as you would think.

2. Join Your Favorite Sports Team’s Fan Club

Just about every major sports team in the U.S. has a fan club set up. Some of these fan clubs call for people to pay an annual fee to be a part of them, while others are completely free to those who want to join.

Whatever the case, it would be well worth it to join your favorite team’s fan club if you haven’t done it already. By doing it, you’ll be able to find out about special events that the team is holding that aren’t open to the public.

You’ll also be able to get immediate access to the best possible prices on tickets for upcoming games. The fan club will direct you to the best place to buy sporting tickets and give you great deals on them.

3. Buy Cheap Sports Tickets Through Resellers

While it’s not the worst idea in the world to purchase sports tickets directly through your favorite team, it’s also not the only approach you should take when your goal is to save on sports tickets. There are lots of ticket resellers out there that would be more than happy to provide you with the tickets you’re looking for at a great price.

Visit the websites for these ticket resellers and ask the question, “how much do Lakers tickets cost?” Chances are, you’ll find that Lakers tickets are a lot cheaper through them than they would be through the Lakers themselves.

Just be careful about which ticket resellers you use. You want to be sure you work with a reputable company that has a history of providing people with great experiences when selling them tickets.

4. Attend Sporting Events on Weekdays as Opposed to Weekends

Did you know that the day of the week that you attend a sporting event could have a huge impact on how much you pay for the tickets for it?

If you want to attend an NBA game on, say, a Saturday night or a Sunday afternoon, you’re going to pay way more for tickets than you would if you were to attend a game on a Tuesday evening. With this in mind, you might want to plan to go to a game on a weekday rather than overspending on tickets for a weekend game.

5. Steer Clear of Sporting Events With Too Much Hype Surrounding Them

There are some highly-anticipated sporting events that are well worth the price you’ll pay to attend them. If, for example, you’ve never been to a New York Yankees/Boston Red Sox game, paying a premium to attend one might be worth it to you.

But if you just want to attend a New York Yankees game and don’t care who they’re playing again, you should steer clear of buying tickets to see them play against a team like the Boston Red Sox or the New York Mets. Those tickets are going to cost you way too much money in the end.

Instead, make it your mission to see the New York Yankees play against someone like the Baltimore Orioles or Toronto Blue Jays. Tickets prices will be so much lower than they would be otherwise.

6. Take Your Chances and Wait Until the Last Minute to Buy Sports Tickets

Generally speaking, it’s not usually a great idea to wait until the last minute to buy things. But that’s not always the case when it comes to sports tickets.

Those who have sports tickets run the risk of getting $0 for them if they aren’t able to sell them before a game starts. So if you wait until the very last second and find someone with them, buying “day of” game tickets could save you a ton of money.

There is, of course, a chance that you might wait until the last minute and struggle to find someone willing to sell you tickets. But it could be a risk worth taking if you’re on a tight budget and want to score a great deal.

You Can Save on Sports Tickets in So Many Different Ways

As you’ve seen here, you can save on sports tickets in so many great ways as long as you’re willing to put some work in. You might be able to get them for next to nothing in some cases.

Use the tips found here to increase your chances of tracking down affordable sports tickets the next time you’re in the market for them. By answering the question, “Where is the best place to buy sports tickets?”, you can secure great sports tickets at the right price.

