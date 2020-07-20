Ep. 4 of 'The Common Sens' Podcast with @hailey_salvian ft. @CJ_Stevenson

With the start of another week, that means another episode of ‘The Common Sens Podcast’ is available for you listeners.

Following Hailey Salvian’s article in The Athletic that discussed the organization’s decision to return to using a variation of its original 2-D logo and jerseys, we dedicated this episode to the Ottawa Senators’ rebrand.

Joining us on this week’s was Chris Stevenson, our The Athletic Ottawa colleague who let us know what he’s been working on this past few months (Spoiler alert: you’re absolutely going to love it). Keeping with the rebrand discussion, Chris also let us know how the 2-D logo was first received when his newspaper broke the story in the early ’90’s.

‘The Common Sens Podcast’ is available on every major streaming platform. You can stream the episode below or access it via Spotify, Apple, Google, SoundCloud, TuneIn, and etc.

Hailey and I love receiving feedback on our shows, so don’t hesitate to reach out to us on Twitter @Hailey_Salvian and @6thsens.

Hope you enjoy the episode!