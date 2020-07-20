Fabricio Werdum Scouting Report

Vitals

6’4″ 249 lbs (Heavyweight)

77″ reach, Orthodox

July 30, 1977

Record

23-8-1 (UFC: 11-5)

Current Streak

1 straight loss

Training

Second degree black belt in Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu

Black belt in Judo

Black belt in Muay Thai

Numerous submission grappling & jiu-jitsu championships

Championships Held

Interim UFC Heavyweight Champion: 2014-15 (no title defenses)

UFC Heavyweight Champion: 2015-2016 (no successful title defenses)

Strengths

– very experienced

– extremely high level grappler/submission artist

– very dangerous guard

– much improved striker

– very hard to finish – only KO’d twice in career; never submitted

– finishes fights

– career seems to be on the upswing

– great at passing guard

– extremely accurate striker

– diverse striker – mixes punches with kicks well

– seems to be like a fine wine – better with age

Weaknesses

– inconsistent – has already been cut by the UFC once

– very old for a fighter – not many over 40 competitors in sport

– very poor takedown defense & accuracy

– can rely on his ground game too much & refuse to engage on his feet (see second Alistair Overeem fight)

– doesn’t land a very high volume of strikes

– mediocre striking defense

– can become complacent in fights and coast

– brutally beat up and KO’d last fight

– looked very bad his last fight physically

Synopsis

One of the greatest heavyweight jiu-jitsu practitioners in MMA history, it’s Fabricio Werdum’s ever-improving striking skills that got him to the top of the UFC heavyweight ranks.