Fabricio Werdum Scouting Report
Vitals
6’4″ 249 lbs (Heavyweight)
77″ reach, Orthodox
July 30, 1977
Record
23-8-1 (UFC: 11-5)
Current Streak
1 straight loss
Training
Second degree black belt in Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu
Black belt in Judo
Black belt in Muay Thai
Numerous submission grappling & jiu-jitsu championships
Championships Held
Interim UFC Heavyweight Champion: 2014-15 (no title defenses)
UFC Heavyweight Champion: 2015-2016 (no successful title defenses)
Strengths
– very experienced
– extremely high level grappler/submission artist
– very dangerous guard
– much improved striker
– very hard to finish – only KO’d twice in career; never submitted
– finishes fights
– career seems to be on the upswing
– great at passing guard
– extremely accurate striker
– diverse striker – mixes punches with kicks well
– seems to be like a fine wine – better with age
Weaknesses
– inconsistent – has already been cut by the UFC once
– very old for a fighter – not many over 40 competitors in sport
– very poor takedown defense & accuracy
– can rely on his ground game too much & refuse to engage on his feet (see second Alistair Overeem fight)
– doesn’t land a very high volume of strikes
– mediocre striking defense
– can become complacent in fights and coast
– brutally beat up and KO’d last fight
– looked very bad his last fight physically
Synopsis
One of the greatest heavyweight jiu-jitsu practitioners in MMA history, it’s Fabricio Werdum’s ever-improving striking skills that got him to the top of the UFC heavyweight ranks.