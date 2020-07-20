Lewis Hamilton wins Hungarian Grand Prix for the eighth time

It was a magical weekend in Formula One as the auto racing world saw a dominant performance from Lewis Hamilton of Stevenage, England. Hamilton won his eighth Hungarian Grand Prix of his career, and in the process tied the record for the most wins by a race car driver at a single Grand Prix on the Formula One circuit. Michael Schumacher of Hurth, Germany, previously won the French Grand Prix eight times.

Hamilton won the Hungarian Grand Prix in his Formula One rookie season of 2007. It was Hamilton’s third career Grand Prix victory and first win in Europe, following wins at the Canadian Grand Prix (in Montreal) and the United States Grand Prix (in Indianapolis). Hamilton followed with wins in Hungary in 2009, 2012, 2013, 2016, 2018, and 2019.

Schumacher meanwhile won in France in 1994, 1995, 1997, 1998, 2001, 2002, 2004, and 2006. Schumacher holds the record for most Formula One victories all-time with 91. Hamilton is second with 86.

Hamilton also became the first driver to win the Hungarian Grand Prix three years in a row. Nelson Piquet and Ayrton Senna, both of Brazil, won the Hungarian Grand Prix two consecutive years. So did Jacques Villeneuve of Canada, and Mika Hakkinen of Finland. Piquet won in 1986 and 1987. Senna won in 1991 and 1992. Villeneuve won in 1996 and 1997, while Hakkinen won in 1999 and 2000.

This was Hamilton’s second victory this season and it was dominant. He beat his nearest competitor in Hungary, Max Verstappen of the Netherlands, by 8.702 seconds. Hamilton’s first victory this season was at the Styrian Grand Prix in Spielberg, Austria on July 12. Spielberg is in the Austrian state of Styria.

Hamilton is now in first place in the World Drivers’ Championship standings with 63 points. Valtteri Botas of Finland is second with 58 points.

Even though Hamilton was victorious in Hungary, he was disappointed about the pre-race ceremony. He believed drivers were rushed when they knelt prior to the race and did not have enough time to recognize the issues surrounding ending racism. The next Formula One race is the British Grand Prix on August 2.