Mauricio ‘Shogun’ Rua Scouting Report

Vitals

6’0″ 205 lbs (Light Heavyweight)

76″ reach, Orthodox

November 25, 1981

Record

26-11-1 (UFC: 10-9-1)

Current Streak

1 straight draw

Training

Black belt in Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu

Black prajied

Championships Held

2005 PRIDE Middleweight (205 lbs) Grand Prix Champion

UFC Light Heavyweight Champion: 2010-2011 (no successful title defenses)

Strengths

– lethal, aggressive striker

– incredible knockout power with hands & feet

– accurate striker

– very experienced

– great kicker

– incredible chin

– lands a decent amount of takedowns per fight

– dangerous striker in the clinch

– good at ground and pound

– good at passing guard on the ground

– long wingspan for his height

– well schooled in BJJ

– extremely tough/huge heart

Weaknesses

– small for a light heavyweight

– too aggressive for his own good at times

– lots of miles/damage on his body

– has been inconsistent in his UFC career

– despite being a BJJ black belt, no real submission game

– not very successful (percentage wise) landing or defending takedowns

– his best days are behind him

– doesn’t always come in at optimal physical condition

– gasses out

– can get sloppy with his striking – starts to brawl/home run swings

Synopsis

Shogun Rua is more than likely on the downside of his career at this point.