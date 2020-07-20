Mauricio ‘Shogun’ Rua Scouting Report
Vitals
6’0″ 205 lbs (Light Heavyweight)
76″ reach, Orthodox
November 25, 1981
Record
26-11-1 (UFC: 10-9-1)
Current Streak
1 straight draw
Training
Black belt in Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu
Black prajied
Championships Held
2005 PRIDE Middleweight (205 lbs) Grand Prix Champion
UFC Light Heavyweight Champion: 2010-2011 (no successful title defenses)
Strengths
– lethal, aggressive striker
– incredible knockout power with hands & feet
– accurate striker
– very experienced
– great kicker
– incredible chin
– lands a decent amount of takedowns per fight
– dangerous striker in the clinch
– good at ground and pound
– good at passing guard on the ground
– long wingspan for his height
– well schooled in BJJ
– extremely tough/huge heart
Weaknesses
– small for a light heavyweight
– too aggressive for his own good at times
– lots of miles/damage on his body
– has been inconsistent in his UFC career
– despite being a BJJ black belt, no real submission game
– not very successful (percentage wise) landing or defending takedowns
– his best days are behind him
– doesn’t always come in at optimal physical condition
– gasses out
– can get sloppy with his striking – starts to brawl/home run swings
Synopsis
Shogun Rua is more than likely on the downside of his career at this point.