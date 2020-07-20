The Weekend Bulletin

A quick snapshot at the weekend that was.
Biggest Upset: Brett Johns +210 over Montel Jackson
Notable New Champions:
- UFC Flyweight Champion: Deiveson Figueiredo
- Fight To Win Black Belt Middleweight Champion: Manuel Ribamar
- WBA Continental Heavyweight Champion: Agit Kabayel
- Eddie Bravo Jiu-Jitsu Overtime Featherweight Champion: Ethan Crelinsten
A Few Storylines Going Forward:
- Sixth’s Time a Charm?: Oh, man, Joe. In his fifth opportunity for UFC gold, Joseph Benavidez fell short once again, and possibly for the last time in his quest to be a UFC champion. Benavidez is the second-greatest flyweight in MMA history, yet his prime coincided with the greatest flyweight and one of the greatest fighters of all-time, Demetrious Johnson. And now that DJ is gone, the new, younger, hungrier, group of flyweights, namely Deiveson Figueiredo, have kept it from him yet again, this time leaving Joe with the grim visage after choking him unconscious. I cannot imagine Joe will have another crack at gold in the UFC, especially after getting demolished twice within five months by the champion.
- Speaking of Former Title Challengers: That’s about it for Kelvin Gastelum, isn’t it? After falling against Israel Adesanya for the interim middleweight title, Gastelum turned in a lackluster effort against Darren Till, someone who he should have defeated, and then got heel hooked in the first round in the co-main event Saturday against Jack Hermansson. That’s about it for another shot at gold after three losses and losing to fighters like Till and Hermansson who are a clear step below him when he was in his prime three or four years ago.
- Flyweight Never Die!: For the first time since Demetrious Johnson was robbed against Henry Cejudo and subsequently shipped out to Asia, we have a flyweight champion who seems committed to being a UFC Flyweight champion, and not jumping divisions or chasing money fights in Deiveson Figueiredo. 125 seems to be a division on the mend and return.