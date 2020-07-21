Mixed martial arts is as lonely and individualistic a sport as there is. You enter a steel cage, the door gets locked behind you, and all that remains before you is your opponent and the referee. No teammates, no coaches, no trainers. You’re alone.

However, outside of the cage (and in between rounds), a fighter is very much not alone. While the actual competition is individualistic, the preparation for it is very much a team-oriented activity. Behind every fighter is an endless line of coaches, trainers, training partners, nutritionists, therapists, and teammates. Fight teams/camps are very much a big happy family of fighters.

So, in that vein, The MMA Manifesto decided to treat MMA fight teams like any other professional sports team and set up standings based on it’s fighters’ wins and losses. We set up a simple scoring system: 2 points for a win, -2 for a loss, 5 points for a title fight win, -5 for a title fight loss, and ranked the teams. However, we only did this for fights that took place in the UFC.

2020 MMA Fight Camp Team Standings: June Update

Camp Winning % Wins Losses Title Fights Last Wins Losses Points 1 2 Jackson-Wink 0.643 9 5 1 0 11 2 1 City Kickboxing 0.800 4 1 1 0 9 3 3 Kings MMA 0.833 5 1 8 3 3 MMA Lab 0.750 6 2 8 5 5 Black Tiger Fight Club 1.000 1 0 1 0 5 5 5 Genesis Training Center 1.000 1 0 1 0 5 5 12 Tiger Muay Thai 0.571 4 3 1 0 5 8 7 Black Lion Jiu Jitsu 1.000 2 0 4 8 13 Factory X 0.625 5 3 4 8 13 Gracie Barra Katy 1.000 2 0 4 8 13 Longo-Weidman MMA 0.750 3 1 4 8 13 Team Oyama 0.750 3 1 4 13 13 011 MMA Team 1.000 1 0 2 13 13 Akhmat Fight Team 1.000 1 0 2 13 13 Alan Belcher’s MMA 1.000 1 0 2 13 NR All Powers Fitness & Fighting 1.000 1 0 2 13 13 Apex MMA 1.000 1 0 2 13 13 ATS 1.000 1 0 2 13 13 ATT Portland 1.000 1 0 2 13 13 Barata MMA 1.000 1 0 2 13 13 Berkut FC 1.000 1 0 2 13 13 Berkut WCA Fight Team 1.000 1 0 2 13 13 Cerrado MMA 1.000 1 0 2 13 13 Chris Rees Academy 1.000 1 0 2 13 13 CM Systems 1.000 1 0 2 13 13 Entram Gym 1.000 1 0 2 13 13 Extreme Sanda 1.000 1 0 2 13 13 Fusion X-Cel Performance 1.000 1 0 2 13 13 Gracie Tampa South 1.000 1 0 2 13 13 Impact Jiu Jitsu 1.000 1 0 2 13 7 Long Island MMA 0.667 2 1 2 13 13 Macaco Gold Team 1.000 1 0 2 13 13 Main Street Boxing & Muay Thai 1.000 1 0 2 13 13 Marajo Brothers Team 1.000 1 0 2 13 NR Michigan Top Team 1.000 1 0 2 13 13 MMA Factory 1.000 1 0 2 13 13 MMA Masters 1.000 1 0 2 13 13 Parana Vale Tudo 1.000 1 0 2 13 NR Patenaude Martial Arts 1.000 1 0 2 13 NR Pinnacle MMA 1.000 1 0 2 13 76 Pound 4 Pound Fitness 0.667 2 1 2 13 13 Renzo Gracie Philly 1.000 1 0 2 13 13 RONILDO NOBRE JUDO CLUB 1.000 1 0 2 13 13 Roufusport 0.538 7 6 2 13 61 Sanford MMA 0.556 5 4 2 13 13 SBG Ireland 1.000 1 0 2 13 13 School of Self Awarness 1.000 1 0 2 13 NR Shaved Bears MMA 1.000 1 0 2 13 13 Shield Systems MMA 1.000 1 0 2 13 13 SikJitsu 1.000 1 0 2 13 13 Strong Style Fight Team 1.000 1 0 2 13 7 Syndicate MMA 0.667 2 1 2 13 13 Tapout LA 1.000 1 0 2 13 61 Team Alpha 0.571 4 3 2 13 13 Team Elevation 1.000 1 0 2 13 13 Team Greco 1.000 1 0 2 13 13 Team Kattar MMA 1.000 1 0 2 13 13 Team Lloyd Irvin 1.000 1 0 2 13 NR Team Mike Perry 1.000 1 0 2 13 13 Team Tungaa 1.000 1 0 2 13 13 Teixeira MMA & Fitness 1.000 1 0 2 13 13 Texas Elite MMA 1.000 1 0 2 13 NR The Academy 1.000 1 0 2 13 NR Total MMA Studios 1.000 1 0 2 13 NR Tribe Tokyo MMA 1.000 1 0 2 13 13 Vale Tudo MMA Academy 1.000 1 0 2 13 13 VFS Academy 1.000 1 0 2 13 NR West Oahu MMA 1.000 1 0 2 13 13 XLR8 Training Centre 1.000 1 0 2 70 136 American Top Team 0.531 17 15 1 2 1 70 130 Elevation Fight Team 0.583 7 5 0 1 1 72 13 Adrenaline MMA 0.500 1 1 0 72 61 Black House/Team Nogueira 0.500 2 2 0 72 7 Fortis MMA 0.500 4 4 0 72 61 Gile Riberio Fight Team 0.500 1 1 0 72 7 Glory MMA 0.500 2 2 0 72 76 Luttrell/Yee MMA 0.500 1 1 0 72 76 Miller Brothers MMA 0.500 1 1 0 72 61 Phalanx MMA 0.500 1 1 0 72 61 Pura Vida BJj 0.500 1 1 0 72 61 Rise Combat Sports 0.500 1 1 0 72 61 RVCA Training Center 0.500 1 1 0 72 76 Sports Lab 0.500 1 1 0 72 61 SSF Submission Academy 0.500 1 1 0 72 61 The Treigning Lab 0.500 1 1 0 86 73 Fight Ready 0.250 1 3 1 0 -1 86 73 Ricardo Almeida BJJ 0.571 4 3 0 1 -1 88 76 10eme Round 0.000 0 1 -2 88 76 303 Training Center 0.000 0 1 -2 88 NR Academie Pro Star MMA 0.000 0 1 -2 88 76 Allstars Training Centre 0.000 0 1 -2 88 61 American Kickboxing Academy 0.400 2 3 -2 88 76 Ankos MMA Poznan 0.000 0 1 -2 88 76 Arte Suave Copenhagen 0.000 0 1 -2 88 NR Ascension MMA 0.000 0 1 -2 88 76 Australian Top Team 0.000 0 1 -2 88 76 BJJ Revolution Team 0.000 0 1 -2 88 76 BMF Ranch 0.333 1 2 -2 88 NR Brazilian Top Team Texas 0.000 0 1 -2 88 76 China Top Team 0.000 0 1 -2 88 76 Chute Boxe 0.000 0 1 -2 88 NR Combat Sport & Fitness 0.000 0 1 -2 88 76 DEFWAR MMA 0.000 0 1 -2 88 76 Delincuentes MMA 0.000 0 1 -2 88 76 Demain Maia Jiu-Jitsu 0.000 0 1 -2 88 76 Fit NHB 0.000 0 1 -2 88 76 Freak-Jitsu 0.000 0 1 -2 88 76 Futures MMA 0.000 0 1 -2 88 76 Gornik Leczna 0.000 0 1 -2 88 76 Gracie Barra Woodlands 0.000 0 1 -2 88 NR Gracie New Jersey Academy 0.000 0 1 -2 88 76 Gracie Technics 0.000 0 1 -2 88 76 Hawaii Elite MMA 0.000 0 1 -2 88 76 KBC PRIBRAM-MMA 0.000 0 1 -2 88 76 Legion Fight Team 0.000 0 1 -2 88 NR Lions Fight 0.000 0 1 -2 88 NR Martinez BJJ 0.000 0 1 -2 88 76 Metro Fight Club 0.000 0 1 -2 88 76 Mexican Pride 0.000 0 1 -2 88 76 MMA Red Star 0.000 0 1 -2 88 76 Murcielago MMA 0.333 1 2 -2 88 NR New Breed Training Center 0.000 0 1 -2 88 76 Ohana Acadmey 0.000 0 1 -2 88 76 Our Town MMA 0.000 0 1 -2 88 76 Paradigm Training Center 0.000 0 1 -2 88 NR Piranha Grappling Team 0.000 0 1 -2 88 76 Polar Bear Team 0.000 0 1 -2 88 76 Premier Combat Center 0.000 0 1 -2 88 76 Redline Training Center 0.000 0 1 -2 88 76 Regiment Training Center 0.000 0 1 -2 88 76 Renegade MMA 0.000 0 1 -2 88 76 Resilience Training Centre 0.000 0 1 -2 88 76 Scorpion Fighting System 0.000 0 1 -2 88 76 Shark Top Team 0.000 0 1 -2 88 76 Silva’s Boxing 0.000 0 1 -2 88 76 SK Absolute Bulgaria 0.000 0 1 -2 88 76 Subfighter MMA 0.000 0 1 -2 88 76 Team Bigi Boy 0.000 0 1 -2 88 76 Team Markos 0.000 0 1 -2 88 76 Team Quest 0.000 0 1 -2 88 76 Team Rules 0.000 0 1 -2 88 NR Team Strela 0.000 0 1 -2 88 76 Tech Top Team 0.000 0 1 -2 88 76 Titan Fighter 0.000 0 1 -2 88 76 Toshido MMA 0.000 0 1 -2 88 NR Trench Tech 0.000 0 1 -2 88 76 Westside Fight Team 0.000 0 1 -2 88 76 WWFC Promotion 0.000 0 1 -2 88 NR Zenith MMA 0.000 0 1 -2 150 13 The Jungle 0.500 1 1 0 1 -3 151 131 Evolucao Thai 0.000 0 2 -4 151 61 Genesis BJJ 0.250 1 3 -4 151 131 Knoxville MMA 0.000 0 2 -4 151 76 Longview MMA/Team 515 0.000 0 2 -4 151 131 Spartan Fitness 0.000 0 2 -4 151 NR Team Tiger Schulmann 0.000 0 2 -4 157 135 Alliance MMA 0.400 2 3 0 1 -5 157 73 Xtreme Couture 0.455 5 6 0 1 -5 159 131 Elevate MMA 0.000 0 3 -6 160 139 10th Planet Jiu-Jitsu 0.250 1 3 0 1 -7 161 136 MMAGOLD 0.000 0 4 -8 161 138 Tristar 0.167 1 5 -8

