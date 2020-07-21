Fighters of the Week

1. Deiveson Figueiredo: For the first time since Demetrious Johnson was robbed against Henry Cejudo and subsequently shipped out to Asia, we have a flyweight champion who seems committed to being a UFC Flyweight champion, and not jumping divisions or chasing money fights in Deiveson Figueiredo. 125 seems to be a division on the mend and return after Figueiredo left us a grim visage of Joe B.

2. Calvin Kattar: Stopped the Dan Ige war wagon at six straight wins, and making it four of out five for him in the absolute shark tank that is the UFC’s featherweight division in the main event of Fight Island Wednesday.

3. Jack Hermansson: That’s about it for Gastelum now, eh? Hermansson caught the former title challenger in a slick heel hook for the best win of his career and is slowly starting to break away from the pack of the UFC’s middleweight division.

4. Vanessa Demopoulos: Rallied in the championship rounds after being down in a hole to to find an inverted triangle on Sam Hughes and putting her to sleep in the main event of LFA 85, becoming the new women’s strawweight champion.

5. Manuel Ribamar: Is the new F2W middleweight champion after a decision over Jonatha Alves in the main event of Fight To Win 147.

6. Agit Kabayel: Claimed the vacant WBA Continental Heavyweight strap on Saturday’s ESPN+ card from Germany with a decision over Evgenios Lazaridis.

7. Mikaela Mayer: Stepped up in the main event Tuesday after Jamel Herring’s positive COVID test and took care of business against Helen Joseph, winning by unanimous decision on ESPN.

8. Felix Verdejo: Just one round and Verdejo handed Will Madera his first career professional loss, as it’s kind of his thing, at Thursday’s Top Rank card from the MGM Bubble on ESPN.

9. Rafael Fiziev: Overcame a huge height and reach disadvantage to Marc Diakiese to claim a victory on the main card of Saturday’s UFC Fight Island offering, and a $50k bonus for fight of the night for his troubles.

10. Brett Johns: Pulled off the biggest upset of the week, defeating Montel Jackson as a +210 underdog on the prelims of UFC’s Fight Night on Saturday from Fight Island.

11. Ethan Crelinsten: Won Eddie Bravo’s bonkers-rules Overtime Featherweight championship on UFC Fight Pass Sunday via a one-night, sixteen-man tournament.

12. Tim Elliott: Snapped a three-fight losing streak in the co-main of Wednesday’s UFC card to stay alive in the now, re-invigorated flyweight division.

13. Rafael Lovato Jr.: Armbarred his way to a submission win in the co-main event of Fight To Win 147, stopping Helton Jose Jr.

14. Ariane Lipski: Earned a Performance of the Night bonus for her slick kneebar win over Luana Carolina on the main card of UFC Fight Night: Benavidez vs. Figueiredo II.

15. Diego Sodre: Won the brown/purple belt 65kg tournament at the Spyder Invitational.