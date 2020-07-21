MMA Fight Announcement Tracker: July 21/20

As Ferris Bueller said: “Life in the MMA world moves pretty fast. If you don’t stop and look around once in awhile, you could miss it.” Or something like that. But fight announcements do come fast and furious these days, so it’s easy to miss them. But don’t worry, The MMA Manifesto has got you covered. Our MMA Fight Announcement Roundup will let you know what fights have been announced recently. You’re welcome.

UFC

Carla Esparza (16-6) vs Marina Rodriguez (12-0-2) – UFC Fight Night: Whittaker vs Till – July 25th

Nathaniel Wood (16-4) vs John Castanedo (17-4) – UFC Fight Night: Whittaker vs Till – July 25th

Niklas Stolze (12-3) vs Ramazan Emeev (18-4) – UFC Fight Night: Whittaker vs Till – July 25th

Tanner Boser (18-6-1) vs Raphael Pessoa (10-1) – UFC Fight Night: Whittaker vs Till – July 25th

Khamzat Chimaev (7-0) vs Rhys McKee (10-2-1) – UFC Fight Night: Whittaker vs Till – July 25th

Frankie Saenz (13-6) Jonathan Martinez (11-3) – UFC Fight Night: Holm vs Aldana – Aug 1st

Chris Gutierrez (15-4) vs Luke Sanders (13-2) – UFC Fight Night: Holm vs Aldana – Aug 1st

Nasrat Haqparast (11-3) vs Alex Munoz (6-0) – UFC Fight Night: Lewis vs Oleinik – Aug 8th

Tim Means (29-12-1) vs Laureano Staropoli (9-2) – UFC Fight Night: Lewis vs Oleinik – Aug 8th

Pedro Munoz (18-4) vs Frankie Edgar (23-8-1) – UFC 252 – Aug 15th

Sean O’Malley (12-0) vs Marlon Vera (15-6-1) – UFC 252 – Aug 15th

Emily Whitmire (4-3) vs Polyana Viana (10-4) – UFC Fight Night 176 – Aug 29th

Nicco Montano (5-3) vs Julia Avila (8-1) – UFC Fight Night: Overeem vs Sakai – Sept 5th

Thiago Santos (21-7) vs Glover Teixeira (31-7) – UFC Fight Night: Santos vs Teixeira – Sept 12th

Mackenzie Dern (8-1) vs Randa Markos (10-9-1) – UFC 253 – Sept 19th

Claudia Gadelha (18-4) vs Yan Xiaonan (12-1) – UFC Fight Night 179 – Sept 26th

Jessica-Rose Clark (9-6) vs Sarah Alpar (8-4) – UFC Fight Night 179 – Sept 26th

Bellator

Sergio Pettis (19-5) vs Ricky Bandejas (13-3) – Bellator 242 – July 24th

Aaron Pico (5-3) vs Solo Hatley Jr. (8-2) – Bellator 242 – July 24th

