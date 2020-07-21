Chargers

Watch the official 'Hard Knocks: Los Angeles' trailer ahead of show's debut

Watch the official 'Hard Knocks: Los Angeles' trailer ahead of show's debut

Chargers

Watch the official 'Hard Knocks: Los Angeles' trailer ahead of show's debut

By July 21, 2020 9:32 pm

By |

The much-anticipated, most-hyped sports documentary series is coming back in just a few week’s time, and this year, it will be a bit different.

HBO’s hit series, “Hard Knocks,” will premiere in just a few weeks, on Aug. 11. In the meantime, we’re already getting excited for the first-ever edition of the show that will feature not one, but two teams.

The Rams and Chargers both are opening a new venue this year, SoFi Stadium, so there’s a lot of reason for excitement.

Not only that, this particular year’s edition figures to be interesting, given that both teams will be tasked with holding training camp during the spread of the coronavirus pandemic around California.

Here’s the official trailer for the show.

We can’t wait to watch the first episode.

Chargers, NFL, Promoted, Rams

Recent News

From The Web

More Sports

5hr

Chargers 5hr ago

Ok, I know I need to edit Phil out of the collage.  I guess let’s see if there really is a season this year.  Once I saw Justin Herbert (…)

More Chargers
Home