Just Do It: Three Mental Improvements To Your Relationship With Exercise

Regular exercise is of great importance to mental and physical health on a number of levels. We all know this, but sometimes creating a sustainable and worthwhile routine can be much more tricky than it should be. Unfortunately, our relationship with exercise is not always a healthy one.

Exercise and wellbeing should be something one enjoys and takes value from, not a chore that has negative mental effects. This type of relationship allows you to get the most out of exercise by sharpening the mind and focussing on improving your routine. In turn, this should enable you to build positive habits that enrich your life beyond a purely physical health standpoint. Much of this centres around understanding our fitness and health ambitions to align them with how we approach our exercise habits. Here we highlight some key advice to improve your relationship with physical activity.

Find Exercise You Enjoy

Enjoyment is a crucial facet to creating a sustainable and healthy exercise routine. Doing something that you actually get mental and emotional value out of is as important as the physical rewards. This means creating a balance between the physical efficacy of the exercise and how much you want to do that exercise. Long-period steady-state cardio, such as jogging, is one of the most efficient to burn calories and improve your overall health. However, for many, it is possibly one of the last things on earth they want to do. Many find running in public quite an anxious activity or just simply find it boring. So although the health benefits are enormous, for many, its sustainability and attractiveness are low, making it a poor option.

Different types of sport are generally a better approach to finding an exercise you enjoy and will keep coming back to. Team sports that have a social aspect are a significant factor in this as that is a pull factor as they become more enjoyable. The important thing here to stress is finding the activity that works for the individual. Many people love running while many hate it, and the same goes for all different types of exercise. What counts is what you find enjoyable and what will make you want to come back to it. When that is found the battle is almost totally won.

Focus When Exercising

Another key facet to improving your mental relationship to exercise is to take more time to focus on it. Many of us passively enter into exercise and workout regimes without giving them our full attention then complain when the desired results are not seen. This is not an easy thing to do as being motivated continuously to exercise, and having the focus to make the most out of each time you do it is near impossible.

This is where natural solutions like CBD can come in. Consuming CBD oil before exercise can have significant impacts on your focus, stress levels, endurance, and pain relief. If you sharpen your focus before exercise, especially if it is something that requires a level of self-motivation, then CBD can be an essential tool in improving your mental relationship with exercise. Additionally, we spoke earlier about individuals finding certain forms of exercise. CBD effects can potentially help here, if you find exercising in public problematic, CBD has been proven to reduce stress and anxiety. This should allow you to make the most out of your exercise regimes instead and to waste time for little reward. In fact, the intake of CBD products also helps to manage pain, heal injury, and improve post-workout recovery.

Aligning Your Goals With Your Routine

The end result is often the reason people exercise. Building muscle, losing weight or improving your overall health are common draws to exercise. This in itself is not a problem, if the reason you work out is a healthy one and enough of a motivation to continue, then it is probably a good thing. The desire to lose weight and look better can often have positive mental impacts in terms of lifestyle changes and healthy habits being formed.

However, there is a flip side to this and one where a negative mental relationship with exercise is created. If you desire to reach your goal is not strong enough to do the training required, then you can often end up resenting your exercise routine. It is also easy to become obsessed with the end goal and form obsessive habits surrounding exercise and lifestyle. Going back to the first point mentioned above, if you actively enjoy exercising, then you are much more likely to create a sustainable habit.

Here it is crucial to make sure your health goals align with your exercise routine and habits. They should complement each other and inform the different meaning that you gain emotional value from both. Understanding the work required to reach a specific goal is important as it creates a realistic and healthy relationship with exercise. It also should be something that empowers rather than daunts or puts you off exercising.