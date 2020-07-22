Let the Tennis Wars Begin

Betting on tennis is a great way to enhance your viewing experience, prove your expertise on the sport and to potentially make a lot of money doing it. Because tennis provides direct, one-on-one competition, it provides many straightforward ways to wager on any given match or tournament.

The sport is popular around the world and is played all year round so the action never really stops. The biggest tournaments are the Grand Slam events which include the Australian Open, usually held in January, the French Open, usually held in May and June, Wimbledon, which is held in July and the U.S. Open which takes place in August and September.

The easiest way to wager on a tennis match is to make a bet on which player will win a match. This will yield you lower odds, but if you know your tennis, you can consistently make the right choices and earn a steady profit for yourself.

However, there are so many other ways to bet on a tennis match. You can wager on who will win the first set, how many games will be played in a set or in the match, how many sets the match will go or many other options. Each of these bets come with varying odds and a variety of Tennis Odds Comparison that the educated fan of the sport will absolutely be privy to. And, depending on the wager you choose to make, the level of excitement and the amount of buy in will vary. Just make sure to enjoy the actual sport.

There are other factors that a smart tennis bettor needs to take into consideration before placing their wager. Tennis is played on different surfaces at different tournaments and knowing which players play best on which surfaces can give a bettor a real advantage. Clay tends to be a slower surface, for example, and some players, like Rafael Nadal, play their best on clay.

You can choose to bet on some of the best men’s players in the world like Nadal, Roger Federer, Novak Djokovic or Dominic Thiem or you can bet on the top women like Ashleigh Barty, Simona Halep, Serena Williams or Naomi Osaka. Wagers can be placed on singles or doubles tournaments as well.

You can bet on these favorites or try to earn big money by correctly predicting a huge upset by a relatively unknown player.

Tennis is an exciting sport and there are tournaments being played nearly every week of the year. You can add to your enjoyment of the game by earning big money by putting your knowledge to work when you bet on tennis online.