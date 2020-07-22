MLS expansion franchise to be known as Charlotte FC

We now know the team name for the new Major League Soccer expansion franchise in Charlotte. On Tuesday it was announced that the name of the team will simply be known as Charlotte FC according to the Associated Press. The team is expected to join the league in 2022.

Charlotte FC is just part of the golden age of MLS expansion. In 2019, there were 24 teams. By 2023, the league is set to expand to 30 clubs. This season Inter Miami CF and Nashville SC are beginning. In 2021 Austin FC is to join the MLS. Then, Sacramento Republic FC is to join St. Louis as expansion franchises in 2023.

Currently, the focus of the MLS is Orlando, as this is the site of the MLS is Back Tournament. Only 24 of the 26 teams are participating, as Dallas FC and Nashville SC had to pull out because of a spread of coronavirus within their organizations.

Twelve teams have qualified for the round of 16 with two more days of group play to be contested. At this time, Orlando City SC, the Philadelphia Union, the San Jose Earthquakes, Seattle Sounders FC, Toronto FC, the New England Revolution, Sporting Kansas City, Minnesota United, Real Salt Lake, Columbus Crew, the Portland Timbers, and Los Angeles FC have advanced.

In European soccer on Tuesday, a player with Major League Soccer connections had a big game for AC Milan. That is because 38-year-old forward Zlatan Ibrahimovic of Malmo, Sweden scored twice in a 2-1 win over Sassuolo. Ibrahimovic scored in the 19th minute, and then the second minute of extra time in the first half. In two Major League Soccer seasons in 2018 and 2019, Ibrahimovic had 52 goals in 56 games for the LA Galaxy.

AC Milan is fifth in Serie A with a record of 17 wins, 10 losses and eight draws for 59 points. Sassuolo is in eighth place in Serie A with a record of 13 wins, 13 losses and nine draws for 48 points.