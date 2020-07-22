NBA releases exclusive photos of what court, benches will look like when season restarts

The 2019-20 NBA season restart is just around the corner, and fans now have all the reason in the world to be excited.

It’s been over four months since we last watched an NBA game, as March 11 was the day when Jazz big man Rudy Gobert tested positive for the coronavirus, resulting in a suspension in play. Soon after that, all NBA players were tested, and a number of them came up positive, including superstar Kevin Durant, who hasn’t even played in a game this season, as he’s been sidelined with an Achilles injury he suffered in the NBA Finals last year.

But never fear, as next week, the season restart will take place, when the Pelicans take on the Jazz on the evening of (Thursday) July 30.

And now we have an exclusive look at what the player benches and court will look like, as you can see below.

Here is the NBA restart court in Orlando: the spaced out chairs are the socially distanced bench, Black Lives Matter is written on the court. pic.twitter.com/XGJu1w4QLC — Malika Andrews (@malika_andrews) July 21, 2020

The NBA season resumes on July 30 in Orlando. Here is a closer look at the court, which features the phrase "Black Lives Matter" on it. (via @malika_andrews) pic.twitter.com/h61K7ZcuIf — NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) July 21, 2020

We can’t wait for the action.