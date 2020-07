Thursday's Viewing Picks

All Times Eastern

Australian Rules Football

Australian Football League-Round 8

Gold Coast Suns vs. Western Bulldogs — ESPN3, 5:30 a.m.

Baseball

Korean Baseball Organization

LG Twins at KT Wiz — ESPN2, 5:25 a.m.

College Basketball

Women’s

North Carolina State at Rutgers (11/30/2017) — Big Ten Network, noon

College Field Hockey

Rutgers at Michigan State (10/13/2017) — Big Ten Network, 8 a.m.

College Football

2011 Cowboys Classic

LSU vs. Oregon (09/03/2011) — SEC Network, 11 a.m.

2009 ACC Championship

Clemson vs. Georgia Tech (12/05/2009) — ACC Network, 6 p.m.

2011 Rose Bowl

TCU vs. Wisconsin (01/01/2011) — ESPNU, 7 p.m.

West Virginia at Virginia Tech (10/12/2000) — ESPNU, noon & midnight

Auburn at Alabama (11/29/2014) — SEC Network, 12 p.m.

Oregon at Cal (11/06/2004) — ESPNU, 2 p.m.

Ohio State at Michigan (11/19/2005) — ESPNU, 4 p.m.

Virginia Tech at Boston College (08/31/2019) — ACC Network, 9 p.m.

Tennessee at South Carolina (10/27/2012) — ESPNU, 9 p.m.

Virginia at Pittsburgh (08/31/2019) — ACC Network, midnight

A Celebration at the Birthplace: 150 Years of College Football — Big Ten Network, 4 p.m.

ESPN Films: Roll Tide/War Eagle — ESPNU, 11 p.m.

College Lacrosse

Women’s

Rutgers at Michigan (04/13/2017) — Big Ten Network, 10 a.m.

College Soccer

Women’s

North Carolina State vs. Furman (09/15/2019) — ACC Network, noon

College Softball

Rutgers at Illinois (04/0202016) — Big Ten Network, 2 p.m.

College Volleyball

Women’s

North Carolina State at Miami (FL) — ACC Network, 2 p.m.

Golf

European Tour

British Masters, Close House Golf Club, Newcastle-upon-Tyne, England, United Kingdom

2nd Round — Golf Channel, 7 a.m.

2nd Round — Golf Channel, 10 a.m.

PGA Tour

3M Open, TPC Twin Cities, Blaine, MN

1st Round — Golf Channel, 2:30 p.m.

Golf Central Pregame — Golf Channel, 1 p.m.

Morning Drive — Golf Channel, 9 a.m.

Golf Central — Golf Channel, 6:30 p.m.

Horse Racing

Saratoga Live — FS2, 1 p.m.

Saratoga Live — Fox Sports Net/FS2, 3 p.m.

MLB

Opening Night

Interleague

New York Yankees at Washington — ESPN, 7 p.m.

National League

San Francisco at Los Angeles Dodgers — ESPN, 10 p.m.

MLB Central (season premiere) — MLB Network, 10 a.m.

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 2 p.m.

MLB Now — MLB Network, 4 p.m.

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 6 p.m.

Quick Pitch (season premiere) — MLB Network, 11 p.m.

MLS

MLS Is Back Tournament

Group B, Wide World of Sports Complex, Walt Disney World, Orlando, FL

Chicago Fire vs. Vancouver Whitecaps — ESPN/TSN1/TSN4, 9 a.m.

Group F, Wide World of Sports Complex, Walt Disney World, Orlando, FL

LA Galaxy vs. Houston Dynamo — FS1/TUDN/TSN5/TVA Sports, 8 p.m.

Los Angeles FC vs. Portland Timbers — ESPN2/TUDN/TSN5/TVA Sports, 10:30 p.m.

Fútbol Central — TUDN, 7:30 p.m.

Futbol Central — TUDN, 10 p.m.

NASCAR

NASCAR Cup Series

Super Start Batteries 400, Kansas Speedway, Kansas City, KS

Race — NBCSN, 7:30 p.m.

NASCAR America — NBCSN, 6:30 p.m.

Countdown to Green — NBCSN, 7 p.m.

NASCAR Cup Series Post-Race Show — NBCSN, 11 p.m.

NBA Scrimmage

Portland at Indiana (HP Field House, Orlando, FL) — NBA TV/NBA TV Canada/NBC Sports Northwest, 3:30 p.m.

Dallas at Los Angeles Lakers (VISA Athletic Center, Orlando, FL) — NBA TV/NBA TV Canada/Spectrum SportsNet, 7 p.m.

Phoenix at Utah (HP Field House, Orlando, FL) — Fox Sports Arizona/AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, 8 p.m.

The Jump — ESPN, 3 p.m.

The Arena — TNT, 8 p.m.

Team Restart: Brooklyn Nets — NBA TV, 9 p.m.

NFL

Super Bowl XXXIV

St. Louis Rams vs. Tennessee Titans (01/30/2000) — NFL Network, 11:30 p.m.

Good Morning Football — NFL Network, 7 a.m.

NFL Now — NFL Network, 1 p.m.

NFL Live — ESPN, 2 p.m.

Move the Sticks — NFL Network, 6 p.m.

Move the Sticks: 360 — NFL Network, 6:30 p.m.

NFL Total Access — NFL Network, 7 p.m.

The Gold Jacket Class of 2020 — NFL Network, 8:10 p.m.

NFL Replay: 2008 AFC Championship: Baltimore at Pittsburgh (01/18/2009) — NFL Network, 9:10 p.m.

NFL Replay: 2003 AFC Divisional Playoff: Indianapolis Colts at Kansas City Chiefs (01/11/2004) — NFL Network, 10:30 p.m.

NHL

2017 Stanley Cup Final

Game 1: Nashville Predators at Pittsburgh Penguins (05/29/2017) — NHL Network, 8 a.m.

Game 2: Nashville Predators at Pittsburgh Penguins (05/31/2017) — NHL Network, 10 a.m.

Game 3: Pittsburgh Penguins at Nashville Predators (06/03/2017) — NHL Network, noon

Game 4: Pittsburgh Penguins at Nashville Predators (06/05/2017) — NHL Network, 2 p.m.

Game 5: Nashville Predators at Pittsburgh Penguins (06/08/2017) — NHL Network, 4 p.m.

Game 6: Pittsburgh Penguins at Nashville Predators (06/11/2017) — NHL Network, 7 p.m.

Who Wore It Best? — NBCSN, 5 p.m.

Who Wore It Best? — NBCSN, 5:30 p.m.

NHL Tonight — NHL Network, 6 p.m.

Serie A

Matchday 35

SS Lazio vs. Cagliari Calcio — ESPN, 3:30 p.m.

Soccer

Línea de Cuatro — TUDN, 4 p.m.

Misión Europa — TUDN, 6 p.m.

Sports News & Talk

Boomer & Gio — CBS Sports Network, 6 a.m.

Golic & Wingo (The Final Days) — ESPNews, 6 a.m.

Get Up — ESPN, 7 a.m.

Packer and Durham — ACC Network, 8 a.m.

The Dan Patrick Show — YouTube, 9 a.m.

The Dan Le Batard Show With Stugotz — ESPNews, 10 a.m.

Sky Sports News — NBCSN, 11 a.m.

BYU Sports Nation — BYUtv, noon

The Jim Rome Show — CBS Sports Network, noon

SportsCenter — ESPN2, noon

The Rich Eisen Show — YouTube, noon

SportsCenter — ESPN, 1 p.m.

Tiki & Tierney — CBS Sports Network, 3 p.m.

ESPN Radio — ESPNews, 3 p.m.

The Paul Finebaum Show — SEC Network, 3 p.m.

Packer and Durham: ACC Decade in Review — ACC Network, 3:30 p.m.

Jalen & Jacoby — ESPN2, 4 p.m.

Highly Questionable — ESPN2, 4:30 p.m.

The B1G Show — Big Ten Network, 5 p.m.

Around the Horn – ESPN2, 5 p.m.

Pardon the Interruption — ESPN2, 5:30 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 5:30 p.m.

Time to Schein — CBS Sports Network, 6 p.m.

The Opinionated 7-Footers (series premiere) — CBS Sports Network, 6:30 p.m.

CBS Sports Connected: What It Means To Be Me — CBS Sports Network, 7 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 9:45 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 10:45 p.m.

Titulares y Más — Telemundo, midnight

Contacto Deportivo — Univision/TUDN, midnight

SportsCenter — ESPN, 1 a.m. (Friday)

Tennis

Eastern European Championships, Tipsarevic Tennis Academy, Belgrade, Serbia

Round Robin — Tennis Channel, 10 a.m.

World Team Tennis

2020 Season, The Greenbrier, Sulphur Springs, WV

Springfield Lasers at San Diego Aviators — ESPN+, 11 a.m.

Orlando Storm at Vegas Rollers — Tennis Channel, 3 p.m.

Orange County Breakers at Washington Kastles — ESPN2, 7 p.m.