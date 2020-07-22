WWE NXT Review And Results (7/22): Major Announcement Concerning Singles Title, Kross And Dijakovic Battle, And More

This episode took place at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida with PC trainees in attendance. The show’s featured matches included Dexter Lumis taking on Killian Dain and Dominic Dijakovic facing Karrion Kross. Also, the General Manager William Regal was scheduled to make a big announcement.

NXT started off with William Regal in a video package along with Keith Lee. Lee talked about his road to the NXT Championship and that he will be relinquishing the North American Championship. He wants other people to have an opportunity to compete to win the North American Championship. Regal announces a series of triple threat matches to determine who will compete to win the North American title in a ladder match at the next NXT Takeover.

🚨🚨🚨🚨 1️⃣ In the spirit of opportunity, @RealKeithLee RELINQUISHES the NXT North American Title… 2️⃣ @RealKingRegal announces a series of Triple Threat Matches all leading to a LADDER MATCH at #NXTTakeOver 30 to crown a NEW NXT North American Champion! #WWENXT pic.twitter.com/JtIGImOl5I — WWE (@WWE) July 23, 2020

Dexter Lumis Defeated Killian Dain

.@DexterLumis is on a tear as he battles back against @KillianDain in a HARD-HITTING matchup on #WWENXT! pic.twitter.com/ZGcmMoGJ6f — WWE (@WWE) July 23, 2020

Review: Good match. I’m becoming a Lumis fan more and more and I can’t wait to see what’s next for him.

Roderick Strong is interviewed about the triple threat match. He said he hopes to recapture the title. Reed confronted him, saying The Undisputed Era have had many chances and now it’s his turn. Johnny Gargano interrupted and said he will become North American Champion once again.

Dakota Kai addressed her attack on Io Shirai last week. She said she will be waiting for Io Shirai when she is ready.

Breezango Defeated Ever Rise

Review: Pretty good tag match. It was pretty funny seeing them dressed as The Mountie. This was more of just a showcase match for Breezango so hopefully that leads to them being possible contenders for the tag titles because the tag team scene in NXT has been dormant since Matt Riddle and Timothy Thatcher lost the tag titles.

Dominic Dijakovic is interviewed about his match with Karrion Kross. He said he wants to knock Karrion Kross unconscious for what he did to him last week.

Shotzi Blackheart Defeated Aliyah

Shotzi ran Robert Stone’s other foot over with the tank but then Mercedes Martinez took out Shotzi with a boot.

Review: Good match. I’m not too sold on Aliyah even though she had some impressive spots in the match but Shotzi stands out the most to me.

A video package of Isiah Swerve Scott showed where he talked about how being in a music studio and being in the ring helped him be more open and loose. He also talked about being the ring with Gargano realized what it takes to be a champion and that he is aiming for the Cruiserweight Championship.

Bronson Reed Defeated Johnny Gargano and Roderick Strong In A Triple Threat Match To Advance To The North American Championship Ladder Match

Who will earn a spot in the Ladder Match at #NXTTakeOver: XXX to crown a NEW NXT North American Champion???@bronsonreedwwe, @roderickstrong and @JohnnyGargano are going to WAR on #WWENXT! pic.twitter.com/rc5vkA5Zy7 — WWE (@WWE) July 23, 2020

Review: Really awesome triple threat match. The creative moves they came up with really kept my interest throughout it. I was surprised they gave it to Bronson Reed but I’m glad they’re putting a new face in there. The only thing was during Strong and Gargano’s last exchange before Bronson came in to get the win, they were no selling a lot of their moves. I hate that they always do that in matches because it makes the moves that they were doing to each other look insignificant.

Timothy Thatcher Defeated Oney Lorcan

Review: Pretty good match. I appreciate that this was different from other matches and it made sense for that type of style since it is both of their specialties but it failed to keep my attention. It went on longer than expected with a commercial break as well.

McKenzie tried to get an interview with Robert Stone but he denied to get a word with her. Mercedes Martinez comes up to him and offered to join his brand so that she can have someone deal with contracts that she doesn’t care about.

A video promo from Finn Balor was shown with him talking about Keith Lee relinquishing the North American title. He thinks Lee is not man enough to defend that title and claims that he will go through Thatcher and Lumis next week in the qualifying match.

Karrion Kross Defeated Dominic Dijakovic

Review: Really good main event match. The storytelling at the end with Lee trying to get Dominic to stop the match was really good and the match itself felt really intense. Lee surrendering the North American title threw me off a bit but I’m not mad about it. It creates interest and I’m looking forward to the triple threat matches.

Overall Review: Another good show. I think the triple threat match stole the show and everything else on the show was good to average.

Overall Grade: 6/10