Your Morning Dump... Where we gush over the Tatum/Brown 1-on-1 battle

I could watch those two play ball all day long. Tatum said they played seven games and Brown won 4/7.

As for Kemba Walker:

“Kemba did the first hour of practice,” Stevens said Tuesday afternoon. “[He] did not do anything live … [he] will be reevaluated tomorrow, with the likelihood of going live on Thursday morning [in practice]. Then, I don’t think he will play against Oklahoma City, even though he will practice the day before. “But he’s pretty darn close right now.”

Kemba will be fine. Kemba will be fine. Kemba will be fine. Kemba will be fine.

On Page 2, Al Horford takes his $100 million bag to the bench.

Brett Brown says that Joel Embiid and Al Horford have not played together at all in practice thus far. He says Horford has been "great" in accepting what likely will be a significantly lesser role in the new arrangement Philadelphia is operating under. — Tim Bontemps (@TimBontemps) July 21, 2020

The 76ers are taking this restart literally. They are completely reshaping their rotation. Yet, the media remains obsessed with proclaiming them a threat over established teams like Milwaukee, Toronto, and Boston.

