CS: GO Esports in 2020 - The Rio Major Story So Far

The year 2020 will be remembered by many as one of the worst in modern history because of the Coronavirus that had locked down pretty much the whole world at one point. Travel restrictions were there that impacted the Esports and CS: GO scene a lot.

We can start by saying that the ESL Pro League Season 11 had all LAN events canceled, and the tournament changed to a regional online competition.

This change to an online scenario caused many upsets with mostly Astralis losing games they usually would never lose, and there were some surprising wins from BIG and Complexity.

The HLTV rankings are showing that many things are changing, and unexpected things are happening as four teams have held position 1 in the ranking in the past four months.

The Rio Major – How to Qualify

This is where Valve changed the way how teams qualify for majors and have introduced a regional ranking points system.

Previously top 8 teams from the previous major would qualify to the next major automatically, and that is now changed. Now all major spots are decided based on regional ranking points.

Apart from the qualifying party, the major will stay the same in all of its rules and formats.

The tournaments where professionals can earn regional points are well underway as s_summit 6/WePlay! Clutch Island and ESL One Road to Rio have already been played.

Europe

When it comes to Europe, the only team that has already qualified for the Rio Major is Team Vitality.

They played top 4 in both tournaments so far, and that consistency has earned them enough points for qualification. In the last competition, they just can’t allow themselves to be one of the worst teams, and they should be fine. Even with an average display, they should still be qualified.

G2 Esports and Astralis are the giants that have significantly fallen after finishing 2nd and 1st on Road to Rio. At cs_summit 6 G2 played 9th, and Astralis didn’t play at all because of roster rebuilding.

They will need to play really good CS: GO in the last tournament in order to qualify for the Rio Major.

Europe has many good teams that have had their successes and failures and almost all of them have a high chance of qualifying to the major. We are eager to see how this group will resolve.

North America

North America has only five places for the Major, and out of the ten teams, only 6 have a real chance of qualifying. That means 1 of the teams will drop out of the rankings after the tournament. At the moment, it is FURIA Esports on 6th place, however, all teams are close when it comes to points earned, and FURIA can easily qualify even with an average finish at the last qualifying tournament.



CIS

At first glance, the CIS ranking is almost the same as the North American one. The top 5 teams are all within 700 points within each other. Na’Vi that is currently second has only finished 8th at Road to Rio, and that proves just how chaotic the CIS league is.

If you are looking to watch upsets, this is the qualifying league to watch.

Gambit Youngsters are sitting at the 6th position, but they have a real chance of qualifying to the Major if one of the currently better-ranked teams slips up.