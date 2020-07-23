The Alternate Universe: Mets at Reds 7-22-20

We’ve all been depressed about what’s going on in the world regarding the COVID-19 outbreak, and baseball has become collateral damage. The 2020 baseball season has started its exhibition season, and will return on July 23rd, barring unforseen events. Regardless, you can read this blog in the alternate: the one where global pandemics were a myth and baseball got started in March and never stopped. We’re imagining the 2020 Mets season as if everything was normal, and will do so … or at least try to … until the end of the season. Enjoy these works of fiction.

“Uh-oh.”

That was Michael Wacha’s first thought five pitches in when he heard his shoulder pop. Pete Alonso heard it too. It didn’t set a great tone for the rest of the day as the bullpen tried gamely to hold the Reds to a small roar, but they went down to defeat 9-4. As for Wacha, it’s probably safe to say he’s done for the season.

Now the question becomes, how do the Mets fill that spot? David Peterson could come up, but you know Brodie, that gambler. He’s probably been itching to make a trade anyway, and this is his excuse. But it’s up to the top three of Jacob deGrom, Marcus Stroman, and Steven Matz to carry the Mets into the playoffs and be as flawless as they possibly can be.

What direction will this season take? Stay tuned.

Today’s Hate List

Not a list, but a public service announcement: This is probably the last daily “Alternate Universe” for a while. While I’m not going to abandon the fake season, the real season is going to have to take precedence. For those who have made it this far with me, you’ll know how this timeline ends. The updates might be a little more sporadic until the end of the season … whether it be at the end of October or sooner.

Considering that half of the team just hit the IL in real life, maybe you’ll find that you miss the Alternate Universe just a little bit. I have a feeling I will too.