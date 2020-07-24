An Opener In Three Pitches

I don’t know how long the journey will last, but at least the first step was in the right direction.

Jacob deGrom only went five innings, which is to be expected in this season of true uncertainty which started on March 11th and will continue to be uncertain until a final game of a World Series is actually played. But they were five innings which were of the usual high standards for deGrom (one hit, one walk and eight strikeouts.)

The one pitch that caught my eye, and if you look at the title you’ve probably guessed that I’m going to discuss the three pitches that told the story of the game for me, is a pitch that really didn’t tell the story of the game in a “cause and effect” way, but it was the pitch that assured me that deGrom, after bouts with back stiffness, was going to be just fine. First inning, down 2-0 to Freddie Freeman (welcome back, Freddie … stay healthy dude) deGrom throws a nasty slider that shaved the inside corner like Paulie used the razor to shave the garlic in prison so it could liquify in the pan. Sure, he walked Freeman to complete the at-bat, but that showed me that the ability and the guts to throw that pitch in that situation is still there. Yes, deGrom is from another world. But would the irresistible forces of this planet affect his pitching at all? Nope … not yet.

The second pitch, and this came after Seth Lugo came in and threw two scoreless innings and weaved his way out of trouble, was an 0-1 fastball from Chris Martin in the bottom of the 7th, and one that Yoenis Cespedes crushed to give us the only run of the game. Cespedes has now hit home runs in three straight games, which is funny because the first two games happened in May and July of 2018 (Hooray, momentum!!!) You should know by now that I’m a Cespedes guy, and while I’m willing to keep an open mind on most things, any arguments about Cespedes being a dog will be met with a brick wall. (You’ve been warned.) Remember that this is the first time he’s been healthy not since 2018, but longer than that as he’s has had heel problems for a long, long time. Those are gone. Today he proved he can still hit. What we don’t know is if he can play the outfield, and if he can carry a team. If Cespedes can carry a team the way he did in 2015, we’re in for a fun season … maybe.

The third pitch was the fastball that Edwin Diaz threw to strike out Marcell Ozuna. Diaz got the first out of the inning but had just walked Freeman. So the big ticket closer that was so good in 2018 yet so awful in 2019 had some adversity. How would he react? Was this going to be 2019 continued? Can pictures of fans boo? Thankfully for Diaz, they can’t. And how did he react? By striking out Ozuna on three pitches including a fastball that shaved the outside corner and sent him away meekly. Diaz finished off the game by striking out Mets legend Matt Adams to end it, but his strikeout of Ozuna was a masterful response to the walk to Freeman and, for the moment, wiped away any memories of 2019.

With so many changes in the world over the last few months, it’s nice to know that even in an Opening Day that takes place in late July, the Mets still own the day. It’s a nice bit of normalcy in a crazy world. Hopefully there will be a new normal of continued and sustained winning that certainly hasn’t been normal the last few years. But the good news is that when you account for a 162 game season, the Mets’ record is actually 2.7-0.

Today’s Hate List

A little bit different today, as instead of random players from the other team that do well against us, or even more random players that fit a theme that only I understand, I’m going to throw you some thoughts and general complaints and crankiness about the 2020 season that I have: