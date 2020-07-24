Antonio Rogerio Nogueira Career Earnings

* denotes an estimated purse – Affliction & UFC fights only (plus one Pride fight) – doesn’t include undisclosed and/or PPV bonuses

Pride 33 – Feb 24/07 – L (Sokoudjou) – $20,000

Affliction: Banned – Jul 19/08 – W (Dewees) – $50,000

Affliction: Day of Reckoning – Jan 24/09 – W (Matyushenko) – $150,000 ($120,000 to show, $30,000 win bonus)

UFC 106 – Nov 21/09 – W (Cane) – $170,000 ($70,000 to show, $30,000 win bonus, $70,000 Knockout of the Night bonus)

UFC 114 – May 29/10 – W (Brilz) – $185,000 ($80,000 to show, $40,000 win bonus, $65,000 Fight of the Night bonus)

UFC 119 – Sept 25/10 – L (Bader) – $90,000*

UFC Fight Night: Nogueira vs Davis – Mar 26/11 – L (Davis) – $90,000

UFC 140 – Dec 10/11 – W (Ortiz) – $140,000 ($90,000 to show, $50,000 win bonus)*

UFC 156 – Feb 2/13 – W (Evans) – $174,000 ($107,000 to show, $67,000 win bonus)

UFC on Fox: Lawler vs Brown – Jul 26/14 – L (Johnson) – $114,000

UFC 190 – Aug 1/15 – L (Rua) – $169,000 ($114,000 to show, $50,000 Fight of the Night bonus, $5,000 Reebok sponsorship)*

UFC 198 – May 14/16 – W (Cummins) – $193,000 ($114,000 to show, $74,000 win bonus, $5,000 Reebok sponsorship)*

UFC Fight Night: Bader vs Nogueira 2 – Nov 19/16 – L (Bader) – $131,000 ($121,000 to show, $10,000 Reebok sponsorship)*

UFC Fight Night: Santos vs Anders – Sept 22/18 – W (Alvey) – $257,000 ($121,000 to show, $81,000 win bonus, $50,000 Performance of the Night bonus, $5,000 fight week incentive pay)*

UFC 237 – May 11/19 – L (Spann) – $138,000 ($128,000 to show, $10,000 fight week incentive pay)*

Total Career Earnings: $2,071,000

