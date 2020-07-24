The Livest Dog at UFC Whittaker vs Till: Mike Grundy

Watch live sports and ESPN originals on ESPN+ for only $4.99 a month. Start your 7-day free trial today!

Name: Mike Grundy

Opponent: Movsar Evloev

Odds: +215 (bet $100 to win $215)

In his UFC career, Movsar Evloev has relied fairly heavily on the takedown. In his two UFC bouts, he’s recorded nine takedowns and as a result won two decisions. In this fight, he enters against a guy with a polished wrestling background. That is, of course, not to say that Evloev background is less impressive or less proven. However, when we get two guys strong at the same thing, like wrestling, we often get a stand-up war.

While neither of these two men have a ton of KOs on their record, and even less from standing, Grundy has shown a bit more in the way of that kind of power recently. In addition, he has a nice reaction guillotine and a d’arce from front head lock if he does stuff the attempts.

Given his wide range of paths to getting this done, it seems like +215 odds are an interesting play.





2020 Record: 9–10

Earnings (based on $100 bet/event): $508

Return on Investment: 27%

2018-19 Record: 31-47 (+1.5%)

