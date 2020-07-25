7/25/20 Game Preview: Atlanta Braves at New York Mets

Opening Day proved to be another success story for the New York Mets (1-0) yesterday afternoon. Behind a brilliant pitching performance from Jacob deGrom and a long solo homer from Yoenis Cespedes, the Mets topped the Atlanta Braves (0-1) 1-0 to improve to a major league-best 39-20 on Opening Day. Each game takes on more importance in a shortened season so the Mets can really set themselves up well with a series victory over the Braves this afternoon. First pitch for the middle game of this weekend set is scheduled for 4:10 p.m. at Citi Field.

The Mets will send lefty Steven Matz (11-10, 4.21 ERA in 2019) to the mound today. Matz will be asked to shoulder more responsibility in the rotation this season with Noah Syndergaard out for the year due to Tommy John surgery while Marcus Stroman rehabs a torn calf muscle. The Braves will counter with Max Fried (17-6, 4.02 ERA in 2019) to complete the matchup of southpaws.

Local Coverage:

Television: SNY

Radio: WCBS

New York Mets Lineup:

Pre-Game Notes: