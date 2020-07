Sunday's Viewing Picks

Australian Rules Football

Australian Football League-Round 8

West Coast Eagles vs. Collingwood Magpies — FS2, 1:30 a.m.

Melbourne Demons vs. Brisbane Lions — FS2, 4 a.m.

Baseball

Korean Baseball Organization

LG Twins at Doosan Bears — ESPN, 3:55 a.m.

College Basketball

Men’s

Michigan at Indiana (02/02/2013) — ESPNU, 2 p.m.

Eddie — ESPN2, 3 p.m.

Women’s

2019 Ivy League Championship

Princeton vs. Penn (03/17/2019) — ESPNU, 8 p.m.

2020 SEC Championship

Mississippi States vs. South Carolina (03/08/2020) — SEC Network, 10:30 p.m.

College Cross Country

2019 SEC Cross Country Championship (11/01/2019) — SEC Network, 1 p.m.

College Football

Louisville at Wake Forest (10/12/2019) — ACC Network, 9 a.m. & 9 p.m.

Duke at Virginia Tech (09/27/2019) — ACC Network, noon

South Florida at Georgia Tech (09/07/2019) — ACC Network, 3 p.m.

Virginia Tech at Miami (FL) (10/05/2019) — ACC Network, 6 p.m.

South Florida at Rutgers (10/18/2007) — ESPNU, 6 p.m.

College Golf

2017 Big Ten Championships — Big Ten Network, 8 a.m.

College Lacrosse

Men’s

2018 NCAA Men’s Division I Lacrosse Championship

Yale vs. Duke (05/28/2018) — ESPNU, noon & midnight

Women’s

2017 NCAA Women’s Division I Lacrosse Championship

Boston College vs. Louisville (05/28/2017) — ESPNU, 10 p.m.

College Soccer

Men’s

2019 SEC Championship

South Carolina vs. Arkansas (11/10/2019) — SEC Network, 2:30 p.m.

Northwestern vs. Maryland (10/05/2014) — Big Ten Network, 11 a.m.

College Softball

2013 Women’s College World Series

Finals, Game 1: Oklahoma vs. Tennessee (06/03/2013) — ESPNU, 4 p.m.

College Swimming and Diving

2020 SEC Championships

Finals (02/22/2020) — SEC Network, 4:30 p.m. & midnight

English Premier League

Matchweek 38: Championship Sunday

Chelsea vs. Wolverhampton Wanderers — Telemundo, 10:30 a.m./USA, 10:59 a.m.

West Ham United vs. Aston Villa — Universo, 10:30 a.m/NBCSN, 10:55 a.m.

Everton vs. Bournemouth — CNBC, 10:59 a.m.

Arsenal vs. Watford — Golf Channel, 10:59 a.m.

Leicester City vs. Manchester United — NBC, 10:59 a.m.

Burnley vs. Brighton & Hove Albion — Peacock/NBC Sports Gold, 11 a.m.

Crystal Palace vs. Tottenham Hotspur — Peacock/NBC Sports Gold, 11 a.m.

Manchester City vs. Norwich City — Peacock/NBC Sports Gold, 11 a.m.

Newcastle United vs. Liverpool — Peacock/NBC Sports Gold, 11 a.m.

Southampton vs. Sheffield United — Peacock/NBC Sports Gold, 11 a.m.

Premier League Review Show: Matchweek 36 — NBCSN, 6 a.m.

Premier League Review Show: Matchweek 37 — NBCSN, 7 a.m.

Premier League World: Champions Special — NBCSN, 8 a.m.

Premier League Review Show: Matchweek 38 — NBCSN, 9 a.m.

Premier League Download: Klopp’s Promise — NBCSN, 9:30 a.m.

Premier League Mornings — NBCSN, 10 a.m.

Goal Zone — NBC/NBCSN, 1 p.m.

Golf

PGA Tour

3M Open, TPC Twin Cities, Blaine, MN

Final Round — Golf Channel, 1 p.m.

Final Round — CBS, 3 p.m.

Golf Central Pregame — Golf Channel, 10 a.m.

LPGA Tour

2019 Evian Championship

Final Round (07/28/2019) — Golf Channel, 3 p.m.

Morning Drive — Golf Channel, 9 a.m.

Golf Central — Golf Channel, 6 p.m.

Horse Racing

Saratoga Live — FS1, 1 p.m.

Saratoga Live — FS2/Fox Sports Net, 3 p.m.

MLB

American League

Kansas City at Cleveland — Fox Sports Kansas City/STO, 1 p.m.

Toronto at Tampa Bay — Sportsnet/Fox Sports Sun, 1 p.m.

Baltimore at Boston — MASN2/NESN, 1:30 p.m.

Minnesota at Chicago White Sox — Fox Sports North/NBC Sports Chicago, 2 p.m.

Seattle at Houston — Root Sports/AT&T SportsNet Southwest, 2 p.m.

Anaheim at Oakland — MLB Network/Fox Sports West/NBC Sports California, 4 p.m.

National League

Miami at Philadelphia — Fox Sports Florida/NBC Sports Philadelphia, 1 p.m.

Pittsburgh at St. Louis — Root Sports Pittsburgh/Fox Sports Midwest, 2:15 p.m.

Milwaukee at Chicago Cubs – Fox Sports Wisconsin/Marquee Sports Network, 2:20 p.m.

Arizona at San Diego — MLB Network/Fox Sports Arizona/Fox Sports San Diego, 4 p.m.

Atlanta at New York Mets — ESPN, 7 p.m.

San Francisco at Los Angeles Dodgers — ESPN, 10 p.m.

Interleague

Detroit at Cincinnati — Fox Sports Detroit/Fox Sports Ohio, 1 p.m.

New York Yankees at Washington — TBS/YES/MASN, 1 p.m.

Colorado at Texas — AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain/Fox Sports Southwest, 2:30 p.m.

MLB Network Special: Cooperstown: The Class of Baseball — MLB Network, noon

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 1 p.m.

Baseball Tonight: Sunday Night Countdown — ESPN, 6 p.m.

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 7 p.m.

Quick Pitch — MLB Network, 11 p.m.

MLS

MLS Is Back Tournament

Round of 16, Wide World of Sports Complex, Walt Disney World, Orlando, FL

Toronto FC vs. New York City FC — FS1/TUDN/TSN1/TSN4/TVA Sports, 8:30 p.m.

Sporting Kansas City vs. Vancouver Whitecaps — FS1/TUDN/SN1/TSN4/TVA Sports, 11 p.m.

Fútbol Central — TUDN, 10:30 p.m.

NBA

Scrimmage, HP Field House or VISA Athletic Center, Orlando, FL

Philadelphia 76ers at Oklahoma City — NBA TV/NBA TV Canada/NBC Sports Philadelphia Plus, noon

Phoenix at Boston — Fox Sports Arizona Plus/NBC Sports Boston, 1:30 p.m.

Indiana at Dallas — NBA TV/NBA TV Canada, 4 p.m.

Portland at Toronto — NBA TV/NBA TV Canada/NBC Sports Northwest/Sportsnet, 6 p.m.

Houston at Memphis — NBA TV/NBA TV Canada, 8 p.m.

NBA GameTime — NBA TV, 11 p.m.

NFL

2019 AFC Championship Game

Tennessee Titans at Kansas City Chiefs (01/19/2020) — NFL Network, 10 a.m.

2019 NFC Championship Game

Green Bay Packers at San Francisco 49ers (01/19/2020) — NFL Network, 1 p.m.

Super Bowl LIV

San Francisco 49ers vs. Kansas City Chiefs (02/02/2020) — NFL Network, 4 p.m.

NHL

1999 Stanley Cup Final

Game 6: Dallas Stars at Buffalo Sabres (06/19/1999) — NHL Network, 9 a.m.

2016 Eastern Conference Quarterfinal

Game 6: Florida Panthers at New York Islanders (04/24/2016) — NHL Network, noon

2010 Eastern Conference Semifinals

Game 7: Montreal Canadiens at Pittsburgh Penguins (05/12/2010) — NHL Network, 2 p.m.

1992 Smythe Division Finals

Game 3: Chicago Blackhawks at Edmonton Oilers (05/20/1992) — NHL Network, 4 p.m.

Top Shelf: Best of the Regular Season — NHL Network, 6 p.m.

Return to Play Preview Show: Eastern Conference — NHL Network, 7 p.m.

Chara at 1000 — NHL Network, 9 p.m.

NWSL

Challenge Cup

Championship, Rio Tinto Stadium, Sandy, UT

Houston Dash vs. Chicago Red Stars — CBS, 12:30 p.m.

Serie A

Matchday 36

Bologna CFC vs. US Lecce — ESPN2, 11 a.m.

Soccer

Acción — TUDN, 4 p.m.

UEFA Champions League Magazine — TUDN, 7 p.m.

LaLiga Season Review 2019/2020 — beIN Sports, 8 p.m.

Sports News & Talk

SportsCenter — ESPN, 8 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 9 a.m.

SEC Featured — SEC Network, 9 a.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 9:15 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 10 a.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 11 a.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 2:15 p.m.

República Deportiva — Univision/TUDN, 3 p.m.

The Best of This Is SportsCenter: The Superstars — ESPN, 4:30 p.m.

Born to Play — ESPN2, 5 p.m.

The Best of This Is SportsCenter: Mascot Mayhem — ESPN, 5:30 p.m.

Contacto Deportivo — TUDN, 6 p.m.

Contacto Deportivo — TUDN, 7:30 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 9:45 p.m.

E:60: Pro Basketball Stories — ESPN2, 10 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 10:45 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN2, 11 p.m.

TYM Zona mixta — Telemundo, 11:30 p.m.

La jugada — Univision, midnight

Tennis

World Team Tennis

2020 Season, The Greenbrier, Sulphur Springs, WV

Springfield Lasers at Orlando Storm — ESPN+, 9 a.m.

New York Empire at Washington Kastles — CBS Sports Network, noon

Vegas Rollers at Chicago Smash — Tennis Channel, 3 p.m.

San Diego Aviators at Philadelphia Freedoms — ESPN2, 7 p.m.

Ultimate Tennis Showdown 2, Mouratoglou Tennis Academy, Nice, France

Round Robin — Tennis Channel, noon

WNBA

WNBA Courts 1 & 2, Bradenton, FL

Connecticut Sun at Minnesota Lynx — ESPN, noon

Chicago Sky at Las Vegas Aces — ABC, 3 p.m.

Dallas Wings at Atlanta Dream — CBS Sports Network, 5 p.m.