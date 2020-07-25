Want to Bet on Football Matches? Here’s the Guide!

Something that has become very popular over the years is to place bets on football in all its forms. Today, you can play almost anything. Before each match, you will find different odds, regardless of whether you want to bet on one of the teams winning the match or how many corners there will be. You can even in the bigger leagues bet on how many finishes a player will have during a match, how many offside there will be and much more. Today, betting in the category for football is by far the largest on the market and you will find the sport at all betting companies with many markets.

Different types of football betting games

When you want to play football, there are many different choices when you want to place your bet, which of course there are for other sports. Some of the different types of games when you want to bet on football are single, combination, system and more. A single game is just as it sounds, a game in a match. When playing online, singles games are usually the most profitable. Here you play in a match and if you have done your analyzes correctly, you will hopefully get the right results and a win with you. In addition, you need to understand some sports betting tips to make your chances bigger.



One form of play that is more popular among “hobby players” is combination games. This means that you combine several different matches on one and the same betting slip, which means that the odds on the slip are all the higher. In other words, you can bet a smaller amount and still win a lot, but with a clearly greater risk than if you play a single. System gambling is another fun form of betting. This is similar to a combination game, but you may miss one of your matches. For example, if you play a combination of four matches and choose system games, this means that you have four triples instead of a quadruple.

Markets & Odds in Football Betting

When it comes to odds in the betting world, there are a myriad of different markets to bet on. Of course, the classic 1X2 market lives on, but there are many other games that are even more interesting. Something that is a very popular form of play among the better players online is Asian Handicap. Asian Handicap can be a bit tricky to understand if you are new to the betting world. When you play Asian Handicap, you have the opportunity to get a half win, the bet back, a full win also further depending on how you play and the result.

Analyze before you play football

Before you place a bet on football, it is important that you analyze the match. In normal cases, you check the statistics a little quickly and place your bet to hope for the best. With that tactic, there can be nice gains, but in the long run it is far from profitable. If you look at more than just statistics, you can get a lot out of your play because you have a better overview of the match you want to play. Before the betting companies set their odds, they obviously have full control of everything around, but not always the smaller leagues. It is therefore important to do the job better than the gaming company and thereby increase their chances of winning.

Play football with a bonus

When you want to play football online, you can do this with a welcome bonus. When you as a new player register with a gaming company, you are usually offered a bonus. A welcome bonus in sports betting is usually very advantageous if you intend to place more than one game, as the bonus comes with a wagering requirement.

If you choose to take part in a welcome bonus, it must be wagered a certain number of times. The turnover requirement varies from gaming company to gaming company, which means that some bonuses are more generous than others. As soon as you have completed the gaming company’s wagering requirements, the money is converted into cash and you can thus make a withdrawal.