07/26/20 Game Preview: Atlanta Braves at New York Mets

After a solid Opening Day win it looked like things were going according to plan for the New York Mets (1-1) on Saturday. The Mets built a 2-1 lead over the Atlanta Braves (1-1) and Edwin Diaz had Marcell Ozuna down to his final strike before giving up a game-tying home run. The Braves won in extra innings, evening the weekend series and dealing a tough loss to the Mets. Both teams will look to secure the rubber game tonight, with first pitch for tonight’s nationally televised game scheduled for 7:08 p.m. at Citi Field.

The Mets will send right-hander Rick Porcello (14-12, 5.52 ERA in 2019) to the mound for his first start with New York. Porcello last appeared in an exhibition game against the Yankees. The Braves will counter with lefty Sean Newcomb (6-3, 3.16 ERA) in 2019.

Local Coverage:

Television: ESPN

Radio: WCBS

New York Mets Lineup:

Pre-Game Notes: