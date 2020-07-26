By Jeff Fox | July 26, 2020 12:10 am



Alexander Gustafsson Career Earnings

(UFC purse & win bonuses only, along with end of night bonuses. Reebok sponsorship money effective July 2015)

* denotes an estimated purse

Click on event name for full payout for all fighters for that event

UFC 105 – Nov 14/09 – W (Hamman) – $6,000 ($3,000 to show, $3,000 win bonus)*

UFC 112 – Apr 10/10 – L (Davis) – $6,000*

UFC 120 – Oct 16/10 – W (Diabate) – $12,000 ($6,000 to show, $6,000 win bonus)*

UFC 127 – Feb 27/11 – W (Te-Huna) – $20,000 ($10,000 to show, $10,000 win bonus)*

UFC 133 – Aug 6/11 – W (Hamill) – $24,000 ($12,000 to show, $12,000 win bonus)*

UFC 141 – Dec 30/11 – W (Matyushenko) – $32,000 ($16,000 to show, $16,000 win bonus)

UFC on Fuel TV: Gustafsson vs Silva – Apr 14/12 – W (T. Silva) – $46,000 ($23,000 to show, $23,000 win bonus)*

UFC on Fox: Henderson vs Diaz – Dec 8/12 – W (Rua) – $60,000 ($30,000 to show, $30,000 win bonus)

UFC 165 – Sept 21/13 – L (Jones) – $100,000 ($50,000 to show, $50,000 Fight of the Night bonus)*

UFC Fight Night: Gustafsson vs Manuwa – Mar 8/14 – W (Manuwa) – $174,000 ($37,000 to show, $37,000 win bonus, $50,000 Fight of the Night bonus, $50,000 Performance of the Night bonus)*

UFC on Fox: Gustafsson vs Johnson – Jan 24/15 – L (Johnson) – $44,000*

UFC 192 – Oct 3/15 – L (Cormier) – $124,000 ($44,000 to show, $50,000 Fight of the Night bonus, $30,000 Reebok sponsorship)*

UFC Fight Night: Arlovski vs Barnett – Sept 3/16 – W (Blachowicz) – $98,000 ($44,000 to show, $44,000 win bonus, $10,000 Reebok sponsorship)*

UFC Fight Night: Gustafsson vs Teixeira – May 28/17 – W (Teixeira) – $162,000 ($51,000 to show, $51,000 win bonus, $50,000 Fight of the Night bonus, $10,000 Reebok sponsorship)*

UFC 232– Dec 29/18 – L (Jones) – $530,000 ($500,000 to show, $30,000 fight week incentive pay)

UFC Fight Night: Gustafsson vs Smith – Jun 1/19 – L (Smith) – $140,000 ($125,000 to show, $15,000 fight week incentive pay)*

UFC Fight Night: Whittaker vs Till – Jul 25/20 – L (Werdum) – $135,000 ($125,000 to show, $10,000 fight week incentive pay)*

Total Career Earnings: $1,713,000