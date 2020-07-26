Best Options To Watch UFC 252 Live Stream Reddit Online Miocic vs. Cormier 3 Free

It has been a really perturbing time for the sporting community in general. This is especially true for the MMA fans and the athletes out there. The corona pandemic has taken its toll on everything including our sporting spirits. However, as a glimmer of hope and ray of sunshine, the sporting scene is getting back on its feet. At least the MMA scene is picking up pace now.

The upcoming UFC 252 is an example of things moving in the right direction. We know he fans would be really excited to catch this match in the Livestream format, well that’s the only option left as watching the match in person now is out of the question.

Around a month back we knew that the event is going to take place on 15th August 2020, however, the location was not known. That information is no longer a secret and according to the official wiki page of the event, the location is now fixed at UFC Apex at Las Vegas, Nevada. Now, thats something motivating for the fans out there.

Anyways it will be a closed-door event without any fans due to the COVID-19 threat still looming large. Our intent with this article is to provide our readers with detailed information about the game including the Livestream options.

UFC 252: The Fight Card

There is a lot on the menu here, however, this article is not primarily focused on the lineups and fight card, hence we would be winding up this information in short.

For Heavyweight Category The Highlight Match is Between

Stipe Miocic Vs Daniel Cormier

Other Information About The UFC 252 Main Fight Card

Heavyweight Junior dos Santos vs. Jairzinho Rozenstruik

Light Heavyweight Magomed Ankalaev vs.Ion Cuțelaba

Bantamweight Pedro Munhoz vs. Frankie Edgar

Bantamweight Sean O’Malley vs. Marlon Vera

Since most of the country is under restricted travel mode because of the pandemic, every sporting event including UFC MMA events is now being conducted under controlled conditions. That means the arenas would be empty and there would be limited staff and athletes allowed inside, the entry of the audience is barred as of now. This leaves the audience with only one option that is to watch the games online in Livestream mode. Here are the best options to do the same.

UFC 252 live stream Reddit – Miocic vs. Cormier 3 Fight

Reddit is one of the most trending streaming options to watch UFC 252 online, check for MMA streams for any subreddit relating to UFC 252 fight and get free links to watch the full event online.

ESPN +

ESPN+ is a relatively new Livestream service and happens to be the official Livestream partner for the event, well almost, as per the latest updates the channel would be live streaming the event, but as every good thing comes at a premium so is true with this service also. For almost 5 USD you can get the subscription of the channel and enjoy the game. The stream quality is really good and there is nothing to crib about this service. If you like your things official then this is the route to take.

UFC Mobile APP & UFC Fight Pass

It can’t get more official and proper than this. UFC Mobile APP is your one-stop source for recent live updates, however they may or may not provide a Livestream to the UFC 252, one thing is sure that is if you purchase the UFC fight pass then you can really access the Livestream of the game. Prices vary from time to time so it would be wise to check their official website for that. Rest assured with them you are going to have the best Livestream experience ever.

Cut The Cords For UFC 252 Live stream

So, you don’t like things that are static like your computer screen or plain old domestic television. Fear not we have things and options for you too. There are many good services available out there that can help you watch the game in a Livestream format. Here is the list of some of them along with subscription prices.

Best Cord Cutter Services For UFC 252 Live stream

HULU TV

SlingTV

Fubo

Youtube TV

How Much They Cost? :

HULU TV: 5.99 USD A MONTH

SlingTV: 45 USD A MONTH

Fubo: 54.99 USD A MONTH

Youtube TV: 64.99 USD A MONTH

If you ask us, we like the Youtube TV the most, reason, it provides unlimited DVR Space and you get an ocean of extra channels. Coming to channels youtube TV has got everything under the sun, so once the match is over there are still many good options for entertainment for the entire family.

Devices That Can Be Used To Livestream UFC – 252

By devices, we mean the boxes that connect to your TV set via an internet connection. Here only two services are worth considering as far as UFC 252 is concerned. One is KODI and another one is amazon firestick. For KODI player you may have to point the service to the UFC Fight pass, however, you will still have to pay for the fight pass here.

Apart from the fight pass, you can also access ESPN+ using KODI, but then again the condition is the same. Buy first access later. The same is the case with amazon firestick, the good part here is that both the devices cater to the high quality of live streaming.

Watch UFC 252 Livestream For Free

If you are a person looking for some free options to watch the live stream of the UFC 252, then the good news is that there are many. Here the social media comes into play and there are many platforms worth mentioning.

#1. Reddit: All you have to do here is to make a free account on Reddit, post which you have to join UFC related subreddits. Soon you would find many people posting Livestream links there. However many of them get pulled down, but still, you can try your luck. The stream quality of the links is fair, and you would surely enjoy it as its absolutely free of cost.

#2. Facebook: Everyone has a Facebook account nowadays, so mentioning here to make one would be useless. On Facebook there are many UFC groups, you have to join as many such groups as possible. Turn on the post/activity notification and wait for someone to host a watch party of UFC 252. Thats it once you get the notification all you have to do is visit the group and watch the game.

#3. Twitter: Twitter does not have any groups as such, here you have to search for handles related to UFC and UFC 252 in particular, thats fairly easy. Once you follow them you would receive their every tweet. Chances are that they would be posting some Livestream links too. So all you have to do is wait and watch.

#4. Youtube: Youtube is another great option, don’t get confused with Youtube TV that we have mentioned before. We are talking about the free youtube that is open for all. Its the biggest social media platform after Facebook and is known to show live stuff. Just search for channels and you might just be in luck.

How To Counter GEO-BLOCKING For UFC 252?

Most of the content that originates in a certain geographical location like for example the US is generally geo-restricted for the rest of the world. This process is called GEO-BLOCKING however it can be easily handled. All you need is an access to a VPN service. There are many good free as well as paid VPN services available in the online space. You can use them easily to watch your favorite events. We personally like the tunnel bear and Vypr VPN. There are many other that can be used though.