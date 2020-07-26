Maurice Jones-Drew has bold prediction for Tom Brady's 2020 season outlook

Tom Brady spent the entirety of his 20-year NFL career with the Patriots, but now he’s putting his legacy on the line, starting over and learning a new offense as a member of the Buccaneers.

Brady signed with the Bucs in free agency earlier in the year, drawing criticism from many, who weren’t believers in his decision to part ways with a world-class organization, and (arguably) the greatest head coach of all time, in Bill Belichick.

But a former NFL player, who now serves as an analyst, believes that Brady will put up huge numbers — even moreso that he was able to accomplish in New England, stats-wise.

Brady threw 24 touchdown passes in 2019, and the season that preceded, operating under center in Josh McDaniels’ offense. The Bucs, however, feature a completely different scheme centered around vertical passing concepts, and that’s why former NFL running back Maurice Jones-Drew — who now works for NFL Network — believes he’ll throw more touchdown passes than those two seasons combined.

“You know what? I’m gonna go out on a limb, He’s gonna thrash 2007,” Jones-Drew said on “Good Morning Football.” “I think he’s gonna throw 55 touchdowns, 4,500 yards passing, close to 5,000. The Bucs are gonna be one of the toughest teams to stop, and that’s because the defense causes turnovers, and will get him more opportunities.”

That’s a bold prediction for a guy learning a new offense during a shortened, virtual offseason. The Bucs do have one of the most dynamic receiving corps in the NFL, though, and Brady will have plenty of weapons to work with — something he didn’t have during his final two seasons in New England.