Oilers Announce Official Phase 4 Roster

The Edmonton Oilers, along with eleven other Western Conference playoff teams, are now in the NHL’s bubble in Edmonton. As a result, the club had to announce their official Phase 4 roster on Sunday. The team cut goaltender Dylan Wells on Saturday night to cut the roster to 31 total players.

The Oilers will carry 18 forwards, ten defensemen and three goalies for the upcoming Stanley Cup Playoffs.

Mikko Koskinen, Mike Smith and Stuart Skinner will serve as the three goalies. Smith and Koskinen shared the net during the regular season, while Skinner was the starter for the AHL’s Bakersfield Condors. Head coach Dave Tippett has yet to determine who will start Game 1 on Saturday against the Chicago Blackhawks.

The ten defensemen on the roster will be Oscar Klefbom, Adam Larsson, Darnell Nurse, Ethan Bear, Kris Russell, Matt Benning, Caleb Jones, William Lagesson, Evan Bouchard and Philip Broberg. Veteran Mike Green opted out of the NHL’s ‘Return to Play’ plan earlier in July.

The 18 forwards on the roster will be Ryan Nugent-Hopkins, Connor McDavid, Zack Kassian, Tyler Ennis, Leon Draisaitl, Kailer Yamamoto, Andreas Athanasiou, Riley Sheahan, Josh Archibald, James Neal, Jujhar Khaira, Alex Chiasson, Joakim Nygard, Gaetan Haas, Tyler Benson, Ryan McLeod and Cooper Marody.

The Oilers will practice in the bubble throughout the week, and will play a preseason game on Tuesday night against the Calgary Flames. That preseason tilt will air on Sportsnet in Canada and NHL Network in the United States.

The team’s best-of-five 2020 Stanley Cup Playoff Qualifying Round matchup with the Chicago Blackhawks starts next Saturday, August 1st, at 1:00 pm MT.